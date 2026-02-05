Caught Cheating? PetSmart Says It's Time to Commit

PetSmart's new "Cheating" campaign helps pet parents get exclusive with their retailer through an online sweepstakes, in-store game promotion offering one free year of PetSmart Autoship

PHOENIX, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PetSmart is addressing a serious pet parent issue: cheating. Currently, 76% of pet parents "cheat" on their primary pet retailer, and 68% of pet parents who use Autoship regularly shop around because their subscription doesn't deliver. Products may not pass the sniff test, there's no way for pets to try before they chew and returns are too complicated. * Pet parents deserve better.

PetSmart encourages pet store “cheaters” to reconsider commitment, highlighting unique offerings and benefits that demonstrate why it’s the full package. Speed Speed Credit: PetSmart

That's why PetSmart is here to offer the full package. To prove that they're in this for the long haul, PetSmart's Breaking Up with the Blues Sweepstakes and In-store game promotion offer pet store cheaters two ways to embrace exclusivity and ditch the blues for something new:

Feb. 5 – 20 (online): Ready to elevate your pet's life? Enter at PetSmartBreakUpTheBlues.com for a chance to win a year of PetSmart Autoship.** Easiest break up ever. Feb. 21 (in-store): On National Breakup Day, bring another pet retailer's Autoship box to a participating PetSmart store and receive a scratch ticket for a chance to win free Autoship for a year*** – because breaking up in person means it's official.

PetSmart is ready to get exclusive and here's exactly what that delivers: Autoship? It's PetSmart's love language. Same-day delivery? Check. Store pick up? You know it. Plus, the added convenience of local stores mean relationships don't have to be just long-distance. In-store associates are also ready to be pets' wingman with expert advice, product recommendations, grooming, training, and more. It's the personal commitment other pet stores simply can't match.

"Why settle for a pet store that can only do one thing when you can have your one and only?" said Bradley Breuer, senior vice president of marketing at PetSmart. "Breaking Up with the Blues celebrates the value of exclusivity, no more wasted money on rejected products, no more return hassles, no more juggling three different stores to piece together what their pet needs. Pet parents deserve a retailer that's all-in, not hedging bets across multiple platforms."

PetSmart's new "cheating" campaign begins airing on U.S. television platforms today. For more information on PetSmart's in-store breakup promotion and to enter the sweepstakes, visit PetSmartBreakUpTheBlues.com. Pet parents can shop everyday essentials in-store or online at PetSmart.com, with Autoship, same-day delivery, and in-store pickup available.

*The Autoship Survey was conducted via a PN View survey fielded by Big Village among a sample of 2,016 adults 18 years of age and older, among whom 1,422 were pet parents. This survey was live on January 14-18, 2026. Quota sampling is used to collect a nationwide sample of respondents who are weighted by gender, age, region, race/ethnicity, and education to mirror the demographical composition of the U.S. population using Current Population Survey proportions.

**One year of Autoship is a value of $1,000 and is intended for one years' worth of pet food to feed one pet. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The PetSmart Breaking Up with the Blues Sweepstakes is sponsored by PetSmart LLC. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C. who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence as of the date of entry. Begins at 12:00am ET 2/21/26 & ends at 11:59pm ET 2/20/26. Void where prohibited. Prize restrictions apply. For complete Official Rules, visit PetSmartBreakUpTheBlues.com.

***One year of Autoship is a value of $1,000 and is intended for one years' worth of pet food to feed one pet. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The PetSmart Breaking Up with the Blues Promotion is sponsored by PetSmart LLC. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C. who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence as of the date of entry. Begins upon the earliest participating Store location time on 2/21/26 & ends at the closure of the latest participating Store location on 2/21/26. Void where prohibited. Prize restrictions apply. For complete Official Rules, visit PetSmartBreakUpTheBlues.com.

