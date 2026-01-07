PetSmart Encourages Safe Winter Walks During National Walk Your Dog Month

PetSmart is embracing the winter months and showing pet parents how to make the most of colder weather

PHOENIX, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping pets active through winter weather takes preparation, the right gear, and sometimes a little creativity. This Walk Your Dog Month, PetSmart is here to help pets beat the freeze with cold-weather essentials, veterinarian safety tips, and an open invitation to visit a local store for an indoor walk on the coldest days. Plus, PetSmart's expert services provide pets with a wintertime retreat to stay looking and feeling their best all season long, including fresh grooms at the salon, a relaxing visit to the PetsHotel, or an indoor playdate at Doggie Day Camp.

"January's Walk Your Dog Month reminds us that being active is one of the best things we can do for our pets, and ourselves," said Matt Byrnes, senior vice president of merchandising at PetSmart. "Pet parents want to make the most of their time with pets, even when it's cold. From dependable cold-weather gear to welcoming indoor spaces, PetSmart is here to help everyone experience more joy with pets, no matter the weather."

Staying active during the cold months helps keep both pets and pet parents healthier and happier. PetSmart meets pet parents where they already are, out on daily walks, by offering practical solutions for colder weather. PetSmart's cold weather collection features affordable, durable outdoor apparel, accessories, and pet care products designed to help pets stay comfortable and active all season long.

Shop PetSmart's Cold Weather collection in stores and online here.

While the right gear is important, there are additional threats to pet health to keep in mind. Dr. Jennifer Bruns, DVM, MPVM, PetSmart Veterinary Services, shares tips to keep pets safe as they venture outside on chilly days:

Avoid extreme cold. Just because they have a fur coat, doesn't mean they're warm. Dogs are at risk of frostbite or hypothermia once temperatures dip below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, especially if damp or wet. Always check the forecast, be mindful of the wind chill, and shorten walks if needed. If it's too cold for a walk, keep your dog engaged with an enrichment toy, or bring them to a PetSmart store to stretch their legs.

Just because they have a fur coat, doesn't mean they're warm. Dogs are at risk of frostbite or hypothermia once temperatures dip below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, especially if damp or wet. Always check the forecast, be mindful of the wind chill, and shorten walks if needed. If it's too cold for a walk, keep your dog engaged with an enrichment toy, or bring them to a PetSmart store to stretch their legs. Bundle up if venturing out. Smaller breeds or pets with short hair in particular may benefit from a heat-retaining Arcadia Trail® snowsuit, step-in harness coat, water-resistant, sherpa lined reflective, or puffer jacket. In all situations, introduce coats slowly as it might take a few times for a dog to get adjusted to wearing it.

if venturing out. Smaller breeds or pets with short hair in particular may benefit from a heat-retaining Arcadia Trail® snowsuit, step-in harness coat, water-resistant, sherpa lined reflective, or puffer jacket. In all situations, introduce coats slowly as it might take a few times for a dog to get adjusted to wearing it. Protect their paws against cold, ice that accumulates between pads, and harmful chemicals with Arcadia Trail® dog boots or bootie socks, or apply a Top Paw® nose and paw balm to protect from cracking and irritation. When clearing snow and ice from your walkways, be sure to use ice melts that are safe for pets rather than regular salts or de-icing chemicals that might irritate paws.

against cold, ice that accumulates between pads, and harmful chemicals with Arcadia Trail® dog boots or bootie socks, or apply a Top Paw® nose and paw balm to protect from cracking and irritation. When clearing snow and ice from your walkways, be sure to use ice melts that are safe for pets rather than regular salts or de-icing chemicals that might irritate paws. Increase visibility when walking before dawn or after dusk with the Arcadia Trail® reflective harness and other light up accessories to keep pets visible.

when walking before dawn or after dusk with the Arcadia Trail® reflective harness and other light up accessories to keep pets visible. Avoid heat hazards and burns resulting from pets getting too close to fireplaces and space heaters as they try to warm up. Set them up with a cozy Top Paw® cuddler bed or blanket after outdoor activities or during chilly nights instead.

Pet parents are encouraged to escape the cold and come into PetSmart stores to stroll the aisles and shop for new gear all winter long, with deals including 20% off sitewide from 1/16-1/19** and $15 off $50 same day delivery from 1/26-2/1***. PetSmart's full cold weather shop is available to browse in stores or online at PetSmart.com.

