PetSmart Reveals List of Top 15 Most Festive Pet Cities

These U.S. cities spoil their pets the most during the holidays

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart knows it's not the holidays without the entire family, and more and more families agree. The number of families including pets in holiday celebrations continues to rise, with more than 90% of pet parents planning to involve their pets this year.*

PetSmart wants to shine a light on the pet parents who are going above and beyond to deliver the most joy to their pets this holiday season. That's why for the first time, PetSmart has unveiled the top 15 U.S. cities, based on PetSmart's Merry and Bright holiday collection sales, where pets are most spoiled with festive toys, treats, apparel and accessories during the holidays; a clear sign they're at the heart of family celebrations**:

Midland, TX Dickson City, PA Lexington, KY Amarillo, TX Johnson City, TN Winter Garden, FL Lubbock, TX Pensacola, FL Florence, KY Athens, GA Portland, OR West Jordan, UT Antioch, CA Roseville, MI Cape Coral, FL

But festive pet celebrations aren't limited to these cities alone. Across the U.S., pet parents are embracing their pets as a cherished part of family traditions because most (79%) see their pet as part of the family and including their pets brings them joy (64%). From picking out the perfect gift (65%) and hanging a stocking for them (49%),* pet parents love to make the holidays special for their pets, even splurging more than usual to show their pets how much they're loved no matter where they live.

"It's heartwarming to see so many pet parents making their pets a central part of the holiday celebrations and we've designed our collections to include our pets in our most special experiences," said Matt Byrnes, senior vice president of merchandising at PetSmart. "These top cities truly embody the spirit of the season, and we're delighted to help families everywhere create joyful holiday memories with their pets."

As pet parents plan their celebrations, PetSmart has everything they need to experience more joy with pets, from must-have, trending items and fun activity ideas to inspire new traditions and seasonal fun together:

Schedule a free pet photo with Santa at PetSmart Dec. 13-14.

Create a custom ornament featuring your pet's paw print.

Create the ultimate holiday card with a themed photo shoot featuring festive backdrops and attire.

Snuggle in for a cozy holiday movie night, complete with festive snacks, fuzzy matching pjs and warm blankets.

Take a festive walk through the neighborhood to look at holiday lights and decorations – just don't forget to bundle up!

Let pets choose their own gift with a stroll through the PetSmart aisles.

Plus starting today, pet parents can spoil their pet for less with 20% off, sitewide on PetSmart.com and our app, during PetSmart's Cyber Week Deals, making it easier than ever to spoil pets on a budget. Use code CYBER20 at checkout to claim offer, valid from Dec. 1-7. PetSmart Treats Rewards members can also unwrap additional savings and deals all season long. Members can check online or in the PetSmart app for new deals and offers to activate.

Shop the full PetSmart holiday collection for dogs, cats, small pets, fish and reptiles, including hundreds of items under $10, in-stores and online.

*The PetSmart 2025 Holiday Survey was fielded amongst a sample of 1,452 pet parent adults, 18 years of age and older. They were identified as having either one or more dogs, one or more cats, or at least one animal other than a cat or dog. This survey was live twice from August 29 to September 5, 2025, with comparative data from 2024 to inform YoY statistics.

**Disclaimer: Rankings are based on PetSmart internal sales data (Sept. 1, 2024–Feb. 2, 2025). Cities were ranked by average per-store spending on holiday-exclusive pet items — including toys, treats, collars, apparel, décor, and accessories — across both proprietary and national brands. Spend was indexed against the national per-store average to ensure fair comparison. U.S. and Canada were evaluated separately.

