Causal Named to Ad Age Best Places to Work 2026 List for Third Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Causal, an award-winning provider of advanced digital advertising solutions, has been named one of Ad Age's Best Places to Work 2026, marking the third year in a row the company has earned this prestigious recognition.

Ad Age's Best Places to Work honors 50 companies that set a high standard for work-life balance while successfully navigating flexibility versus performance, autonomy versus structure, and care versus accountability. Winners represent the top 25 companies with 151 or more employees and the top 25 companies with 150 or fewer employees, based on the highest overall scores from a comprehensive evaluation conducted by Workforce Research Group.

Employee feedback played a central role in the ranking, accounting for 80% of a company's overall score. This year's honorees stood out particularly for financial transparency, followed closely by performance-based rewards, professional development opportunities, and retirement benefits. The remaining 20% of the score came from an employer assessment evaluating benefits, policies, practices, and demographics, with winning companies demonstrating a commitment to extending culture beyond the workplace through remote work options, mental health coverage, and manager training to address burnout.

"This award belongs to our team," said Ryan Ray, SVP of Media Sales at Causal. "For the third year in a row, being recognized as a Best Place to Work reinforces what we feel every day at Causal—that great culture isn't manufactured, it's earned through how people show up for one another. I'm incredibly proud of the environment our team continues to build."

The Ad Age Best Places to Work program is open to agencies, ad tech firms, data and research firms, brand or corporate marketing departments, and in-house agencies.

Causal's continued recognition underscores its long-term investment in people-first practices and a culture built on trust, transparency, and shared accountability.

Causal is a leading programmatic audience development and activation solution. With a focus on innovation and data-driven strategies, Causal empowers the world's leading advertisers to reimagine audiences while exceeding media performance objectives. By leveraging unique data points and optimization methodology, Causal brings a human approach to data science and campaign activation.

