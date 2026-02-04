Causal and Quorum Partner to Unlock the Power of Foot Traffic Attribution

Collaboration drives measurable impact for a Florida Destination Marketing Organization, delivering 2.3 million attributed visits

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Causal, an award-winning provider of advanced digital advertising solutions, today announced measurable success in the travel and tourism industry through its partnership with Quorum, the leading provider of real-time location data in digital media. Together, the two companies are redefining how destinations measure digital advertising performance, moving beyond impressions to track real-world visitation and engagement.

In a recent digital campaign for a Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) in Florida, Causal and Quorum demonstrated the power of foot traffic attribution. By tracking foot traffic at both the DMA and ZIP code levels, the campaign revealed which markets drove the most visits to hotels, attractions, and tourist hotspots, allowing the DMO's marketing agency to optimize media spend where it mattered most.

Leveraging Quorum's advanced attribution insights, Causal implemented campaign optimizations to focus delivery on audiences most likely to visit the destination. The campaign generated 2.3 million total attributed visits to the destination, with a notable 2.42% overall visit rate.

Beyond measurement, these insights empower destinations to make informed marketing decisions. By uncovering key feeder markets, travel behaviors, and the everyday shopping patterns of visitors when they're not traveling, destinations gain the intelligence needed to refine future campaigns, improve targeting precision, and maximize the impact of every advertising dollar.

"We're moving beyond targeting and attribution to transform organic consumer behavior data into actionable intelligence," said Jennifer Laing, Senior Vice President of Operations at Causal. "Together with Quorum, we're empowering travel and tourism marketers to make smarter, more measurable decisions based on insights that drive real economic impact."

"We saw 140.39% higher visit rate from consumers exposed to advertising compared to average for the DMA's where ads were being served, with the strongest performance in Northern US markets. Notably, Philadelphia, Boston, and Detroit averaged over 3,000% lift," said Ezra Doty, CEO of Quorum. "Being able to see which markets, and behavioral subsets within those markets are most likely to convert, allows us to focus our resources strategically and deliver even greater value to our local community and businesses."

With this partnership, Causal and Quorum are setting a new standard for destination marketing measurement, helping tourism boards, agencies, and travel brands transform advertising performance into verified visits.

About Causal

Causal is a leading programmatic audience development and activation solution. With a focus on innovation and data-driven strategies, Causal empowers the world's leading advertisers to reimagine audiences while exceeding media performance objectives. By leveraging unique data points and optimization methodology, Causal brings a human approach to data science and campaign activation.

About Quorum, Inc.

Quorum is a leading provider of real-time location data, offering robust solutions that empower businesses to understand and connect with their customers on a deeper level. The company's focus is on understanding hyper-local consumer motion patterns at a granular level, and aggregating that understanding into audience targeting and campaign optimization strategies that are executed efficiently on a national scale. Quorum is the go-to partner for companies seeking to leverage location data to enhance their marketing efforts.

