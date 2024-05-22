Causal IQ Appoints Industry Veteran Benjamin Bring to Accelerate Growth in the Northeast Region

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Causal IQ is delighted to announce the appointment of Benjamin Bring as the Vice President of Sales, Northeast. Benjamin brings over two decades of experience in digital and mobile marketing, sales, and team leadership, making him a valuable addition to the Causal IQ team.

Throughout his distinguished career, Benjamin has held key leadership roles at leading companies in the digital advertising sector, including AdLook, Ad Colony, and Basis Technologies. He also served as Vice President, Digital Media at both IPG Mediabrands and Dentsu. His extensive expertise in driving sales, fostering client relationships, and strategic partnerships makes him the ideal candidate to lead our sales efforts in the East region.

"Benjamin's proven track record of success and deep understanding of the digital advertising landscape make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Raynor Choate, Senior Vice President of Sales at Causal IQ. "We are thrilled to welcome him aboard and are confident that his leadership will further accelerate our expansion and success in the Northeast region."

In his new role, Benjamin will be responsible for leading the sales team in the East region, driving revenue growth, and building strong relationships with clients and partners. His collaborative leadership style and commitment to excellence will play a crucial role in achieving Causal IQ's strategic objectives.

"I am thrilled to join Causal IQ during this pivotal time in their business journey," said Benjamin Bring. "I look forward to supporting the overall growth of the organization through innovative solutions that emphasize the real-world interpersonal connections that matter most to our clients and consumers, driving commerce every day."

About Causal IQ

Causal IQ is a leading programmatic solutions provider built on the expertise of the best digital marketers in the industry. We partner with the world's leading brands, agencies, and advocacy groups to drive success through dynamic digital advertising campaigns. By leveraging unique data points and optimization methodology, Causal IQ brings a human approach to data science and campaign activation.

To learn more, visit causaliQ.com

