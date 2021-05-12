Cause-Related PSAs Influence Teens More Than Athletes or Celebrities is the Finding from Refuel Agency Research

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Refuel Agency, the largest provider of media + marketing services to reach teen, college, military and multicultural consumers throughout the U.S., released research findings that teens pay attention to cause-related public service announcements more than they do influencers, athletes, or celebrities.

Derek White, CEO of Refuel Agency, explains "As digital natives, teens are often believed to be primarily influenced by online personalities, however we found that the changemakers of tomorrow are highly engaged with their environments and their peers—and they aren't necessarily looking to online personalities or influencers for information about causes."

Key findings include:

32% (1 in 3) of teens pay attention to PSAs to learn about issues or causes they care about, while only 17% pay attention to athletes and 20% celebrities.

Teens are 88% more likely to pay attention to PSAs than athletes, 60% more than celebrities, and 33% more than influencers

The cause issues that Gen Z teens care most about are social equality, mental health, and COVID.

Over half of teens say their parents have some influence regarding social causes.

Over 4 out of 5 teens said they took some form of action after seeing a PSA.

Teens are more likely to support brands that share their views on social causes.

The findings show that teens are influenced by in-school media, which sparks conversation with trusted peers in an environment that is already dedicated to learning. White explains, "Brands and agencies looking to make an impact with cause-related marketing initiatives need to insert their campaigns into these teen-centric feedback loops—introducing their campaigns as conversation starters that teens will amplify with their friends, in their schools, and on social media."

