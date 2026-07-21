Cavallo Expands SalesPad® for Business Central with New Pricing, Document Routing, and Customer Intelligence Solutions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavallo announced today the latest expansion of SalesPad® for BC, adding three solutions that extend Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central with advanced pricing automation, intelligent document routing, and AI-powered customer intelligence.

The additions continue Cavallo's investment in extending Business Central to support the unique needs of distributors, embedding intelligent business rules and customer insights into the workflows teams use every day.

SalesPad by Cavallo

While Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central provides a strong ERP foundation, distributors often need additional capabilities to manage complex pricing policies, specialized sales order flows and routing, inventory allocation, and customer-specific business rules. SalesPad for BC extends Business Central with purpose-built functionality that helps distributors automate processes, maintain consistency, and scale operations without relying on manual workarounds.

"These updates represent another step in our vision of building a modern distribution workflow platform," said Mike Biwer, CEO of Cavallo. "Our goal is to extend Business Central with capabilities that help distributors make better decisions every day. Whether it's pricing an order, automating document delivery, or identifying customer risk, we're embedding the intelligence where work gets done."

The additions include:

Advanced Pricing™

Advanced Pricing™ brings governed pricing decisions directly into the order workflow. Instead of relying on static price lists alone, it applies configurable business rules, customer agreements, margin thresholds, and approval workflows to determine the right price for every order.

The solution provides complete visibility into how each price was determined, automatically enforces margin guardrails, and can reprice orders as costs change, helping distributors protect profitability while giving sales teams greater confidence in every transaction.

Smart Printing™

Smart Printing™ automates when, where, and how documents are routed throughout the sales cycle. Administrators define print profiles once, allowing the system to route pick instructions, packing documents, compliance paperwork, customer-specific inserts, and other documents based on configurable business rules.

By replacing manual print decisions with intelligent automation, distributors can reduce administrative effort, eliminate printing errors, and keep warehouse operations moving without interruption.

Customer IQ™

Customer IQ™ brings AI-powered customer intelligence directly into the daily workflow, helping distributors identify revenue risks and growth opportunities before they affect the business. It continuously monitors customer activity to predict turnover risk, measure profitability, and surface meaningful changes in customer behavior.

The solution embeds customer turnover risk scores, profitability segmentation, and other customer insights directly into SalesPad for BC so sales teams can prioritize the right accounts, act earlier, and make more informed decisions without relying on separate reporting tools.

"Distribution is full of operational decisions that have traditionally depended on institutional knowledge or manual effort," Biwer said. "Our goal is to help distributors make pricing, fulfillment, and customer management more consistent, more efficient, and easier to scale."

The latest release also includes several workflow improvements, including support for Business Central service documents within Mission Control and new reservation reassignment capabilities that provide greater flexibility for inventory allocation and order fulfillment.

These releases continue Cavallo's strategy of building a distribution workflow platform that extends Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central with purpose-built capabilities for pricing, order management, customer intelligence, and other operational processes unique to distributors.

For more information, visit https://www.cavallo.com/salespad-for-bc/.

About Cavallo

Cavallo's mission is to help customers maximize profits at scale. Its portfolio includes SalesPad, which extends Business Central and Microsoft Dynamics GP with workflow automation designed for distributors, and Profit Max Platform (PMP), which provides AI-driven profit optimization and customer intelligence. Together, Cavallo's solutions help distributors improve order accuracy, automate complex processes, protect margins, and make better business decisions. For more information, visit www.cavallo.com.

SOURCE Cavallo