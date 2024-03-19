Cawley Commercial Real Estate Expands Brokerage Team with Two Strategic Hires

Mark L. Wilson and Allison Malzone Join the Firm's Buyer & Tenant Representation Team

CHICAGO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cawley Commercial Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate brokerage providing submarket expertise within advisory services and property management, expands its Brokerage team with two new strategic hires.

To keep pace with the firm's growth, recently appointed CEO Zach Pruitt announces new additions to Cawley's Buyer & Tenant Representation team:

- Mark L. Wilson, Senior Vice President

- Allison Malzone, Senior Associate

Both Wilson and Malzone are set to join forces with Cawley's founder, Dan Cawley, as the new team builds off a combined 50 years of commercial real estate experience.

Wilson and Malzone will focus on Buyer & Tenant Representation, assisting businesses in finding and securing office spaces, negotiating leases, and ensuring terms and optimal locations for clients' success.

"We are proud to welcome Allison and Mark to our team," says Pruitt. "They bring a wealth of industry knowledge, an extensive network, and a nuanced understanding of market trends. They have proven track records of navigating complex transactions, negotiating effectively, and capitalizing on opportunities for their clients. Their addition to our team allows us to agile, proactive, and well-equipped for future growth and further expansion in 2024."

In addition to Pruitt, Cawley CRE principals include Anthony Marino, President of Cawley Metro Property Management; Joshua Hearne, SIOR; Andrew Maletich, SIOR; Rawly Lantz, SIOR; Frank Melchert, SIOR; and David Conroy.

To learn more about Cawley, visit: www.cawleycre.com.

About Cawley Commercial Real Estate

Cawley CRE is dedicated to delivering exceptional brokerage and property management services to companies throughout Chicagoland area and Greater Midwest with offices in Chicago, Oakbrook Terrace, and Grand Rapids. Since 1998, the firm has built a reputation for helping clients navigate the complex commercial real estate landscape to buy, lease, and invest in commercial, industrial, and retail properties. To learn more, visit www.cawleycre.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Kebra Shelhamer

[email protected]

918-260-6552

SOURCE Cawley Commercial Real Estate