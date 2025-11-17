CAYDEN MACCACHREN'S RELENTLESS PERFORMANCE CLAIMS BAJA 1000 WIN, SECURES SCORE DESERT SERIES SWEEP FOR POLARIS RZR FACTORY RACING

Brock Heger Clinches Third-Consecutive SCORE Season Championship,

RZR Factory Racing Teammates Max Eddy Jr.& Cayden MacCachren Locks Up Second and Third Place

Max Eddy Jr. and Polaris-Supported Racer Branden Sims Complete All-Polaris Podium at Baja 1000 with Second & Third-Place Finishes

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris RZR Factory Racing closed out the 2025 SCORE Desert Series in dominant fashion, remaining undefeated and claiming its third-straight Baja 1000 victory. Battling one of the roughest and most unpredictable courses in recent memory, Cayden MacCachren and co-driver Ethan Groom split driving duties in the No. 1821 Polaris RZR Pro R Factory, grinding through 835 miles of rocks, silt, and bottlenecks, to secure a gritty, hard-earned win at the 58th Baja 1000.

RZR Factory Racing Team Celebrates Baja Cayden MacCachren

MacCachren repeatedly positioned himself among the frontrunners throughout the season, and this year's Baja 1000 finally delivered the breakthrough he'd been chasing. After ceding the opening miles to Groom, he took over around race mile 411 for the push to the finish. Attacking the deep San Felipe whoops, carving through the tight and technical sections, MacCachren held off race pressure to bring the RZR Pro R Factory across the line for his second-career Baja 1000 victory.

Polaris' dominance didn't stop there, as Max Eddy Jr. displayed his best performance of the year on the biggest stage. Polaris-supported racer Brandon Sims delivered a calculated and disciplined drive in his Polaris race-prepped RZR Pro R machine – each driver surviving brutal course conditions to finish second and third, respectively, and securing Polaris' third-consecutive SCORE podium sweep.

The all-Polaris podium sweep further validates the race-bred engineering of the Polaris RZR Pro R Factory. Designed from the ground up for desert competition and built off the proven RZR Pro R platform, the Polaris RZR Pro R Factory adds a reinforced chassis, long-travel suspension, and a torquey 255HP H.O. engine – setting the benchmark in open UTV racing.

"While the first three events didn't go our way, I arrived at the Baja 1000 with a strong sense of confidence in my driving and in the overall vehicle set-up," said MacCachren. "Ending the season with a Baja 1000 win feels incredible. I'm grateful to my co-driver Ethan Groom, my navigator Hailey Hein, the entire RZR Factory Racing crew and to Polaris engineering for building the most dominant UTV in the sport."

Polaris RZR Factory Racing rolled off the line in strong position, first, second, third, and fifth, and immediately settled into a fast, controlled race pace. Leveraging the RZR Pro R Factory's desert-tuned suspension and strong motor, all four Factory drivers held their positions through race mile 77, maintaining clean air and avoiding the chaos that claimed multiple competitors. From there, the team charged across the infamous Baja 1000 course, powering through deep silt beds, executed precise pit stops, and navigated rocky, high-risk ridgelines. Despite a punishing course that wreaked havoc on the field, the RZR Factory Racing drivers relied on discipline, communication, and proven vehicle durability to stay out front and control the race from start to finish.

Chasing his third-consecutive SCORE championship, Brock Heger entered the Baja 1000 needing a smart, composed race in the No. 1896 RZR Pro R Factory. True to form, Heger delivered, managing the ups and downs of Baja with his trademark calmness, working through silt, rock sections, and traffic to bring home a fifth-place finish that secured enough points to lock up the 2025 SCORE Pro UTV Open Championship. Polaris and the RZR Factory Racing Team cemented the championship points sweep with Max Eddy Jr. securing second and 2025 Baja 1000 champion Cayden MacCachren taking third.

"Winning the Baja 1000 takes more than speed — it takes a machine you can trust and a team that never quits," said Alex Scheuerell, Director of Off-Road Motorsports, Polaris. "The RZR Pro R Factory delivered unmatched performance and reliability from the first mile to the last, and every member of this program played a role in getting it across the finish line."

