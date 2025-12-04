Polaris Expands Vehicle Lineup in Call of Duty®: Warzone Season 01 with RZR Pro R 4 and Sportsman XP 1000

Players can now experience Polaris' authentic performance in-game with two iconic vehicles

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), the global leader in powersports and off-road innovation, is expanding its collaboration with Call of Duty®, continuing to bridge the worlds of outdoor adventure and gaming through immersive, authentic experiences that resonate with fans. Following last year's debut of the Polaris RZR Pro R 4 in Call of Duty: Warzone, Polaris is doubling down on its momentum in the gaming space with the introduction of the Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 within the world of Call of Duty.

Dropping into Season 01 of Call of Duty: Warzone today, the all-new Black Ops 7-Themed RZR Pro R 4 and Sportsman XP 1000 in-game vehicles are ready for action. Additionally, the vehicles are in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Campaign and Multiplayer modes, with the factory inspired RZR Pro R 4 and Sportsman XP 1000 models available to tackle any mission. Players can experience both the Sportsman ATV and Polaris RZR side-by-side within the game, giving them the freedom to ride, explore and outmaneuver the competition across battlegrounds.

"Our goal has always been to connect the experience of Polaris performance with audiences who share our passion for exploration and adventure," said Holly Spaeth, Vice President, Polaris Brand Marketing & Off-Road Vehicles. "Gaming is the next frontier of that mission and by partnering with Call of Duty, we're inviting millions of players to experience the power and agility of Polaris vehicles in a new way."

According to the Entertainment Software Association, nearly 60% of U.S. gamers cite outdoor recreation as one of their top leisure interests – making the team up between Polaris and Call of Duty a natural fit. To deliver a player experience that is as close to reality as possible, Polaris' Industrial Design team collaborated directly with Call of Duty developers to replicate the look, feel and handling of its real-world vehicles within the game.

"With our ongoing partnership with Polaris, we're thrilled to introduce authentic real-world vehicles to the game, offering fast, fun and dynamic new ways for players to traverse Call of Duty: Warzone," said Cody Neal, Director of Alliance & Partnerships, Activision.

To celebrate the collaboration with Call of Duty, Polaris is launching a multi-week giveaway from December 4, 2025, through January 1, 2026. Fans have the chance to win real Black Ops 7 limited edition RZR Pro R 4 and Sportsman XP 1000 vehicles. Each week, additional prize bundles will be available to win including Black Ops 7 controllers from SCUF, PC peripherals from Corsair, and gear from Monster Energy Drink, such as special edition fridges and riding helmets. For entry details and official rules, visit www.polaris-cod.gg.

More about the Polaris Sportsman XP 1000

Polaris Sportsman ATVs are icons for a reason – they are engineered for riders who expect uncompromising performance and versatility. With class-leading power, legendary ride and handling, and industry-best ground clearance, Sportsman empowers consumers to tackle the toughest terrain with confidence. Its advanced suspension and intuitive controls deliver a smooth, controlled ride whether hauling heavy loads or exploring off-road trails. Built for work or play, the Sportsman XP 1000 offers unmatched capability and comfort. For more information on the performance and capabilities of the Polaris Sportsman XP 1000, please visit our website.

More about the Polaris RZR Pro R

The Polaris RZR Pro R is an off-road beast. As the most powerful Polaris RZR side-by-side ever created, the Pro R delivers incredible speed, control, and strength, providing riders with the ultimate off-road experience. Its robust chassis and advanced engineering provide exceptional strength and stability, while intuitive controls enable a responsive, exhilarating ride. For more information on the performance and capabilities of the Polaris RZR Pro R, please visit our website.

For more information on Polaris and its portfolio of powersports vehicles, please visit Polaris.com.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.

