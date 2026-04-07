Caylent Acquires Pronetx to Deliver AWS Native Customer Engagement and Agentic CX

Caylent and Pronetx combine to deliver integrated AWS expertise to modernize, operate, and continuously evolve customer experience — from legacy platform to intelligent system

IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caylent, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, today announced it has acquired Pronetx, a customer experience transformation firm with deep specialization in Amazon Connect and AWS native omnichannel solutions. With this acquisition, Caylent extends its AI-first services into customer experience, offering organizations a single AWS partner to design, migrate, operate, and continuously evolve their customer experience systems on AWS.

"The intelligent enterprise is not complete until customer experience catches up. The Pronetx team has focused on solving exactly that problem for some of the most demanding organizations in the world," said Valerie Henderson, CEO of Caylent. "Bringing their team into Caylent means we can now extend our AI-first services into the customer-facing layer and deliver the full picture on AWS."

Customer Experience's AI-Native Era

As enterprises move away from layered point solutions and legacy contact center platforms, they seek a partner capable of delivering more than migration. They need a partner that can design intelligent customer engagement systems, embedding AI directly into workflows, and operating them at scale.

Pronetx has been closely aligned with AWS since Amazon Connect launched in 2017. The company has supported some of the largest and most complex Amazon Connect deployments in the market, serving Fortune 25 enterprises, federal agencies, and public sector organizations. Its work spans the full customer engagement lifecycle, from migration and modernization to ongoing optimization and innovation.

"Customer experience is rapidly emerging as one of the most important AI use cases in the enterprise, and Amazon Connect sits at the intersection of cloud, data, and generative AI," said Pasquale DeMaio, Vice President of Amazon Connect at AWS. "As organizations work to transform customer interactions into lasting relationships, it's exciting to see Caylent and Pronetx combining to help customers accelerate that transformation."

That includes major programs such as a federal agency migration of 5,000 agents handling more than 350,000 daily calls, completed in under 60 days with zero downtime, as well as the modernization of DC 311, supporting nearly 4,000 agents with a more intelligent, flexible service model.

"I spent years at AWS, helping build Amazon Connect from the ground up. I saw firsthand what this technology could do for organizations, and I knew most of them were not getting close to that potential," said Yasser El-Haggan, Founder and CEO, Pronetx. "That is why we built Pronetx. Joining Caylent gives us the delivery engine and the AWS depth to bring that vision to scale."

Advancing Caylent's Vision of AI-First Services

With the acquisition of Pronetx, Caylent now delivers the full intelligent enterprise stack on AWS, from infrastructure and applications to managed operations and the customer engagement layer where AI meets the end user. What sets this combination apart is how Caylent's AWS experts deliver. Agentic capabilities are embedded across every phase of customer engagement, with engineers accountable for outcomes from day one.

Extending Caylent Accelerate™ to Contact Center Transformation. Caylent Accelerate, the company's AI-native delivery engine, now spans contact center modernization. An agentic migration framework programmatically assesses existing contact center environments on AWS, mapping call flows, testing routing logic, and identifying modernization requirements, compressing migrations that traditionally span months into weeks. The same model driving 50–75% time savings across cloud migration and application transformation engagements now applies to customer engagement.

Caylent Accelerate, the company's AI-native delivery engine, now spans contact center modernization. An agentic migration framework programmatically assesses existing contact center environments on AWS, mapping call flows, testing routing logic, and identifying modernization requirements, compressing migrations that traditionally span months into weeks. The same model driving 50–75% time savings across cloud migration and application transformation engagements now applies to customer engagement. Intelligent Customer Engagement on Amazon Connect . Beyond migration, Caylent and Pronetx enable organizations to deploy agentic customer engagement capabilities built natively on Amazon Connect. Purpose-built AI agents operate with full customer context, surfacing history, case data, and interaction intelligence in real time, functioning autonomously or alongside human agents. Organizations move from reactive, queue-based service to proactive, personalized engagement at enterprise scale.

. Beyond migration, Caylent and Pronetx enable organizations to deploy agentic customer engagement capabilities built natively on Amazon Connect. Purpose-built AI agents operate with full customer context, surfacing history, case data, and interaction intelligence in real time, functioning autonomously or alongside human agents. Organizations move from reactive, queue-based service to proactive, personalized engagement at enterprise scale. Integrated CX and Agentic Managed Services. Pronetx's CxPortal, which extends Amazon Connect with multi-region management, advanced configuration control, and real-time operational intelligence, will be integrated with Caylent's agentic managed services platform. Organizations gain a unified operational view across customer engagement and broader AWS operations, with continuous optimization built in and Caylent engineers driving improvement over time.

"Working with Pronetx has been an exceptional experience. They are true experts in what they do, and they approach every engagement as a real partner," said Marc Jennings, CIO – Analytics, AI & Customer, TUI Group. "We are excited to see what becomes possible with the full capabilities of Caylent behind them as we continue to evolve how we serve our colleagues and customers."

About Caylent

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Caylent is shaping the future where AI transforms industries responsibly and with excellence. We help companies build the solutions they need to succeed in today's market while enabling organizational evolution to thrive in a rapidly changing technology landscape. Our AI-enabled delivery methodology combined with our deep AWS experience turns our customers' ideas into impact, faster.

Caylent's achievements include being named 2025 Global Consulting Partner of the Year for GenAI, Migration, and Security, as well as Canadian Consulting Partner of the Year. Previous recognitions include Migration Consulting Partner of the Year, GenAI Industry Solution Partner of the Year, and Industry Partner of the Year – Financial Services in 2024, Application Modernization Partner of the Year in 2023, AWS Innovation Partner of the Year in 2022, and AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year in 2021. Caylent's services include migrations, modernization, managed services, custom software development, and generative AI. Learn more at https://caylent.com/

About Pronetx

Pronetx, Inc. is a boutique customer experience (CX) consulting firm specializing in cloud-based contact center transformation, Amazon Web Services (AWS) technologies, and generative AI-driven solutions. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Pronetx delivers professional services, managed services, and CX SaaS solutions that help organizations modernize and optimize their customer engagement platforms. The company is recognized for its deep expertise in Amazon Connect, with a team that includes early pioneers of the platform. Pronetx supports enterprises and public sector organizations in migrating to the cloud, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing customer experiences at scale.

Pronetx has delivered complex, high-volume deployments across industries including healthcare, financial services, and government, enabling tens of thousands of agents and supporting millions of customer interactions. Led by industry veterans with decades of experience in CX and cloud technologies, Pronetx combines technical depth with a specialized, agile approach to help organizations unlock business value through innovation. For more information, visit www.pronetx.com.

SOURCE Caylent