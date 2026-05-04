Caylent's Valerie Henderson and Ann Carpenter Named to CRN's 2026 Women of the Channel List

CEO and CMO recognized amongst an elite subset of CRN's Women of the Channel list

IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caylent, an AI-first Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Caylent Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Valerie Henderson and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Ann Carpenter, on the 2026 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider list, an elite subset of influential solution providers chosen from the CRN® 2026 Women of the Channel list.

The annual Power 80 Solution Provider list honors the most influential women in leadership at some of the country's most prominent IT integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and consultants for their channel advocacy and dedication to helping their customers and technology partners thrive.

Val is known for her relentless focus on customer outcomes and for building high-impact teams that deliver measurable business value. As CEO and the leading visionary behind Caylent's AI-first services, Val has been a driving force behind the company's growth, completing key acquisitions of Trek10 and Pronetx, and scaling revenue more than five-fold in her current role and previously as president and CRO.

"This honor reflects the transformational work taking place at Caylent, as well as the undeniable force women are becoming across the channel," said Val Henderson. "Together, we're not just participating in the future of technology; we're building it. I'm proud to be included amongst such an accomplished group of leaders."

As CMO, Ann strengthens collaboration with AWS while positioning Caylent as a leader in cloud migration, modernization, and AI-first services. Her strategic vision combines revenue-focused marketing with partnership optimization, proving critical to Caylent's growth trajectory.

"It's inspiring to be included alongside so many influential women in the channel," said Ann Carpenter. "This acknowledgment speaks to the strength of our partner community and the measurable impact we are creating for customers every day. At Caylent, that's not aspirational, it's what we do."

This recognition reflects Caylent's longstanding commitment to advancing women in technology and leadership. Women hold four of seven C-level positions at Caylent.

"It's a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We're proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry."

Read more about Val and Ann's recognition, as well other Women of the Channel honorees at crn.com/wotc.

About Caylent

Since 2015, Caylent has grown alongside organizations modernizing on AWS. Now, it is the operating partner they trust to build, run, and evolve intelligent systems at scale. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, dedicated Anthropic partner, and AWS Managed Services Provider, with 10 Partner of the Year Awards including GenAI, Migration, and Security Consulting Partner of the Year in 2025, Caylent combines deep AWS expertise, proprietary IP, and an agentic delivery system to move organizations from ideas to impact, faster. www.caylent.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Caylent