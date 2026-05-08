Caylent Wins Gold at the 2nd Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence

Recognized as Gold Winner in Artificial Intelligence Service Provider of the Year Category

IRVINE, Calif., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caylent, an AI-First Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, announced it has been named a Gold Globee® Award winner in the Artificial Intelligence Service Provider of the Year category at the 2nd Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence. The Gold award recognizes entries scoring between 8.50 and 10.00 and signifies exceptional achievement, clarity, impact, and outstanding supporting documentation.

What This Recognition Represents

The Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence is a merit-based, data-driven global program evaluated by a panel of over 274 qualified industry professionals. With more than 730 nominations received and a minimum average score of 7.0 required to win, the Gold designation reflects the highest tier of recognition – awarded to entries that demonstrate exceptional achievement across all evaluation criteria.

Caylent was recognized for its achievement in delivering impactful artificial intelligence services, as captured in its submission: "Caylent: Where AI Ambition Becomes Competitive Advantage."

"This Gold Globee® recognition reflects what we've been building toward: helping organizations move from AI experimentation to AI-native operations at scale," said Valerie Henderson, CEO at Caylent. "When you pair AWS depth with a team that thinks AI-first by default, the results speak for themselves, and our customers' outcomes are the proof. Being recognized among the best is meaningful, but it's the work behind it that we're most proud of."

Caylent Recognition

The Globee® judging panel recognized Caylent for its ability to move enterprises beyond AI experimentation and into production-scale results. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner with deep cloud and software engineering expertise and a proven track record of practical AI implementation, Caylent has positioned itself as the partner organizations turn to when AI ambition must translate into measurable business outcomes.

Three areas highlight Caylent's AI-first approach:

Proven Business Impact at Scale – Through Caylent Accelerate™, Caylent delivers migration and modernization outcomes faster through agentic engineering services: up to 75% time savings for application modernization, up to 50% time savings for cloud migration to AWS, up to 60% time savings for database modernization, and legacy database projects completed with up to 70% less manual effort.

Through Caylent Accelerate™, Caylent delivers migration and modernization outcomes faster through agentic engineering services: up to 75% time savings for application modernization, up to 50% time savings for cloud migration to AWS, up to 60% time savings for database modernization, and legacy database projects completed with up to 70% less manual effort. Real-World Customer Outcomes – Caylent's AI work is already creating differentiated value for its customers: helping Symmons Industries build FacilitiesAI to conserve over 5 billion gallons of water, enabling Indeed's innovation with scalable MLOps platforms, and taking Insightly, by Unbounce from proof-of-concept to production in just 90 days.

Caylent's AI work is already creating differentiated value for its customers: helping Symmons Industries build FacilitiesAI to conserve over 5 billion gallons of water, enabling Indeed's innovation with scalable MLOps platforms, and taking Insightly, by Unbounce from proof-of-concept to production in just 90 days. Leadership in Agentic AI – Caylent is a leader in building agentic delivery systems that pair innovation with governance – combining strict guardrails, architectural discipline, human oversight, and secure responsible deployment. Winning the Global AWS GenAI Consulting Partner of the Year in 2025 is meaningful external validation of this leadership. In 2026, Caylent's teams are helping organizations integrate AI into applications, across the software development lifecycle, and into AI-driven operating models including intelligent automation and agentic cloud operations.

"Congratulations to the 2026 winners for their achievements in artificial intelligence across industries and organizational roles. Your accomplishments reflect innovation, measurable impact, and the growing role of AI in shaping business and technology," said San Madan, President, Globee® Awards.

See the full list of 2026 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/artificial-intelligence/winners/.

About Caylent

Since 2015, Caylent has grown alongside organizations modernizing on AWS. Now, it is the operating partner they trust to build, run, and evolve intelligent systems at scale. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, dedicated Anthropic partner, and AWS Managed Services Provider, with 10 Partner of the Year Awards including GenAI, Migration, and Security Consulting Partner of the Year in 2025, Caylent combines deep AWS expertise, proprietary IP, and an agentic delivery system to move organizations from ideas to impact, faster. www.caylent.com

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Across 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across industries, organizations, and professional roles. These programs focus on areas including Achievement, Artificial Intelligence, Business, Cybersecurity, Leadership, Innovation, Impact, Excellence, Technology, and Pioneers. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, visit globeeawards.com.

SOURCE Caylent