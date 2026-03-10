Caylent Appoints Valerie Henderson as Chief Executive Officer to Drive Next Era of AI Growth

Industry veteran Henderson will lead Caylent into its next era, advancing the company's vision of AI-first services that redesign how organizations operate, deliver, and compound value on AWS.

IRVINE, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caylent, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner that enables companies to evolve with speed in the modern cloud, today announced the appointment of Valerie (Val) Henderson as Chief Executive Officer. As CEO, Henderson will lead Caylent's continued evolution from delivering cloud projects to operating intelligent systems that continuously compound value – spanning migration and modernization, data and analytics, generative AI, managed services, and the company's growing portfolio of agentic enablement offerings. Henderson has served as Caylent's President and Chief Revenue Officer since 2021.

"I am incredibly honored to step into this role and lead Caylent into what I believe will be the most transformative chapter in our history," said Henderson. "We have built something truly special – a team of world-class technologists, an unrivaled partnership with AWS, and a first of its kind agentic delivery model that is redefining what a services partner can be. Our customers trust us to solve their hardest problems, and I am committed to raising the bar every single day for them, for our team, and for our partners."

Henderson's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Caylent as the company builds toward a future where AI is the architecture of delivery. Under her leadership as President and CRO, the company grew revenue more than five-fold, completed the strategic acquisition of Trek10 to create the most comprehensive dedicated AWS services partner in the industry, launched Caylent Accelerate™ an agentic engineering system that modernizes applications, databases, and cloud platforms faster through agent-driven workflows, and earned ten AWS Partner of the Year awards – including 2025 Global Consulting Partner of the Year recognition for GenAI, Migration, and Security.

"Val is an extraordinary leader, and I couldn't be more excited about this next chapter for Caylent," said outgoing CEO Lori Williams. "The foundation we've built together through our people, our culture, our deep AWS expertise, and our commitment to innovation is stronger than ever. Val's vision, relentless drive, and genuine care for customers and employees make her the perfect leader to take Caylent forward."

Henderson joined Caylent in June 2021 as CRO and was promoted to President in January 2023. A seasoned technology executive with nearly two decades of experience, she is widely recognized for her leadership in scaling go-to-market organizations and driving strategic partnerships across the cloud services industry. She holds a degree from Vanderbilt University.

About Caylent

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Caylent is shaping the future where AI transforms industries responsibly and with excellence. We help companies build the solutions they need to succeed in today's market while enabling organizational evolution to thrive in a rapidly changing technology landscape. Our AI-enabled delivery methodology combined with our deep AWS experience turns our customers' ideas into impact, faster.

Caylent's achievements include being named 2025 Global Consulting Partner of the Year for GenAI, Migration, and Security, as well as Canadian Consulting Partner of the Year. Previous recognitions include Migration Consulting Partner of the Year, GenAI Industry Solution Partner of the Year, and Industry Partner of the Year – Financial Services in 2024, Application Modernization Partner of the Year in 2023, AWS Innovation Partner of the Year in 2022, and AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year in 2021. Caylent's services include migrations, modernization, managed services, custom software development, and generative AI. Learn more at https://caylent.com/

