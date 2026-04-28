Caylent Launches Dedicated Anthropic Practice to Lead Enterprise AI Transformation

Caylent's Anthropic Consulting & Engineering (ACE) practice delivers the expertise, governance, and operating models enterprises need to move Claude into production at scale

IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caylent, an AI-First AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, today announced the launch of Anthropic Consulting & Engineering (ACE), a dedicated practice and new business unit built exclusively around Anthropic's Claude platform. Founding the practice as a charter member of Anthropic's Claude Partner Network, Caylent positions itself as a services partner at the intersection of Anthropic and Amazon Web Services (AWS), offering customers the expertise to take them from first-touch Claude Enterprise adoption through full agentic transformation.

THE DELIVERY GAP HOLDING ENTERPRISE AI BACK

Enterprise demand for Claude Enterprise and agentic AI implementation has accelerated at a pace few services partners are resourced to match. Claude Enterprise is now the single most-requested technology across Caylent's AWS customer base, and with more than 500 AI workloads built and deployed on Amazon Bedrock, Claude Enterprise implementations are now driving more token consumption than 98% of those workloads combined. As enterprises scale agentic AI across more teams, more systems, and more mission-critical workflows; many are looking for experienced partners to help them move faster — applying proven delivery patterns, governance frameworks, and operating models to accelerate what's already working. ACE was purpose-built to meet that demand and help enterprises realize the full value of Claude Enterprise at scale.

"The enterprise is at an inflection point. Anthropic has earned the right to define what agentic development means for the next decade, and Caylent has the experience to serve customers at the intersection of Anthropic and AWS," Jason Cutler, SVP of Anthropic Consulting and Engineering at Caylent. "ACE is a focused business unit with its own operating model, its own talent profiles, and its own way of delivering outcomes. We're all in."

FROM FIRST WORKSHOP TO FULL AGENTIC SDLC TRANSFORMATION

ACE serves Caylent's customers at every stage of building and scaling with Claude, delivering structured outcomes across two tracks. Whether an organization is embedding Claude Code across an engineering team for the first time or building production-grade AI products at scale, ACE provides a clear, supported path from first engagement to full transformation:

Agentic SDLC: Enabling engineering organizations to embed Claude Code end-to-end across the software development lifecycle (SDLC). The entry point is the Agentic SDLC Catalyst, a structured workshop that gives engineering teams direct, hands-on experience with Claude Code inside their own environment. Catalyst engagements are the doorway to larger operating model design, governance frameworks, and full SDLC transformation programs.

Applied AI: A Forward-Deployed Engineer (FDE) model supporting Anthropic customers building Claude-powered products and solutions. FDE teams work directly inside client codebases and architecture decisions, delivering production-grade AI systems, evaluation frameworks, and outcome packages for ISVs transitioning from SaaS to agentic architectures.

"Caylent's decision to stand up a dedicated practice and invest at this level reflects the kind of conviction we look for in partners: deep technical credibility, a clear enterprise delivery model, and real skin in the game," said Phil Samenuk, Head of Partnerships at Anthropic. "Enterprises adopting Claude and building agentic systems benefit from partners who can match the pace of the technology, and ACE is built to do exactly that."

A NEW OPERATING MODEL FOR AGENTIC DELIVERY

ACE was built with an operating model calibrated to how agentic work actually flows rather than how traditional consulting engagements are structured. Engagements run on outcome-based pricing and fixed-fee terms where measurement is feasible. Resources work across multiple engagements simultaneously, matching the cadence of agentic delivery. Advanced enablement patterns developed within the practice flow back to Caylent's broader organization, compounding returns across the customer base and accelerating adoption at every tier.

SERVICES DELIVERY AT THE INTERSECTION OF ANTHROPIC AND AWS

The launch of ACE comes as Amazon and Anthropic deepen their strategic collaboration. As part of the expanded partnership, AWS customers will soon be able to access Anthropic's full native Claude Platform directly from within AWS — using existing AWS accounts, access controls, and billing with no additional credentials or contracts required. For Caylent, this convergence creates a significant opportunity: as the premier services partner operating natively across both ecosystems, ACE is purpose-built to help enterprises navigate the expanding agentic space.

For enterprises deploying Claude on AWS, scaling it across the business takes more than choosing a model. AWS customers also rely on AWS-native security, governance, and integration infrastructure to run it at enterprise scale — capabilities that demand deep experience in both ecosystems simultaneously. Caylent's combination of AWS Premier Tier credentials and a dedicated Anthropic practice creates a delivery advantage that streamlines execution and accelerates time-to-value across the full agentic stack.

About Caylent

Since 2015, Caylent has grown alongside organizations modernizing on AWS. Now, it is the operating partner they trust to build, run, and evolve intelligent systems at scale. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, dedicated Anthropic partner, and AWS Managed Services Provider, with 10 Partner of the Year Awards including GenAI, Migration, and Security Consulting Partner of the Year in 2025, Caylent combines deep AWS expertise, proprietary IP, and an agentic delivery system to move organizations from ideas to impact, faster. www.caylent.com

SOURCE Caylent