Caylent Named AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year 2022

Each year, AWS honors members of the AWS Partner Network (APN) who are leaders in the channel and play key roles in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS. The AWS Rising Star award recognizes Caylent's AWS delivery capabilities, product specializations, and proven customer success over the past year. Having achieved the AWS DevOps Competency , AWS Migration Competency , and AWS Well-Architected Partner Program Designations as well as being a Built on Control Tower launch Partner for Refactor Spaces and Account Factory for Terraform (AFT), Caylent has invested significantly in both its customer offering and services expertise on AWS. Additionally, Caylent's 140+ AWS Certifications and a consistently high Customer Satisfaction rating factored into the achievement in this award.

"Caylent has a high level of expertise for everything we are doing or considering doing on AWS," said Tory Brady, Associate Vice President at Allergan, a Caylent customer.

"We are extremely grateful and honored that AWS has selected Caylent as the winner of this award," said JP La Torre, CEO at Caylent. "This is a terrific way to celebrate a successful year of partnering with AWS to help customers innovate faster. We are looking forward to expanding our partnership even further to help customers realize their business and technology goals through cloud adoption."

"We're excited for what this means to our work with AWS and look forward to more joint success in 2022," added David Close, VP of Alliances and Marketing at Caylent. "This is a huge validation of our efforts across the organization and everyone from sales, delivery and operations has played a role in achieving this award."

"As companies look to gain the advantages of cloud computing for their business strategy, they often don't have enough in-house cloud specialists to run their projects," said Mike Dowling, Leader, North America System Integrator Partner Development at AWS. "They need help. Companies like Caylent can help these companies deliver innovative cloud solutions and bring their ideas to life for their customers."

Caylent is currently growing at 300% year-over-year to keep up with demand from customers seeking to build and innovate on AWS. Worldwide, there has been record expansion of the cloud computing market, which Fortune Business Insights now estimates to be at $250 billion globally for 2021.

About Caylent

Caylent is a cloud native services company that helps organizations bring the best out of their people and technology. We are living in a software-defined world where technology is at the core of every business. To thrive in this paradigm, organizations need to empower their people and processes through technology. Caylent is uniquely positioned to fuel that engine of innovation by bringing ambitious ideas to life for their customers.

Caylent works with customers to build, scale and optimize sophisticated cloud solutions using deep subject matter expertise to deliver world class outcomes through an agile co-delivery model. For more information, go to www.caylent.com

SOURCE Caylent