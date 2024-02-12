CAZ Investments Announces $1 Billion Commitment to Blue Owl GP Stakes Fund VI

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CAZ Investments ("CAZ"), a Houston-based investment manager, announced today that it has expanded its leading position as one of the world's largest allocators to private assets, with a $1 billion commitment to Blue Owl GP Stakes Fund VI.

The CAZ team and its co-investors have allocated approximately $4.7 billion to General Partner Stakes ("GP Stakes") alongside multiple partners, including Blue Owl Capital (formally Dyal Capital Partners). The allocation to Blue Owl GP Stakes Fund VI is representative of CAZ's leadership in the ownership of minority stakes of private asset management firms which can provide differentiated benefits for investors.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the talented team at Blue Owl and their well-established expertise," said Christopher Zook, Chairman and CIO at CAZ. "We view GP stakes as an appropriate cornerstone allocation of an investor's portfolio, based on the rare combination of downside protection, upside optionality and attractive cash flow that this asset class can provide. The cash yield also provides a compelling alternative to a traditional fixed income allocation. Ultimately, we view this strategy as having equity-like upside with credit-like downside protection and cash flow."

CAZ Investments' proprietary research and network identifies thematic investment opportunities across public and private markets. Among CAZ Investments' guiding principles is that it will align its interests with its partners, meaning the firm will invest its capital first in everything it does and that investment advisors can invest a client's capital knowing that CAZ is directly aligned with that client's success.

About CAZ

CAZ Investments is a Houston-based asset management firm with a focus on sourcing complex, thematic opportunities for its own proprietary investment and for its global network of investors. CAZ has a 22-year track record of curating attractive opportunities spanning short sub-prime, disruptive technology, midstream energy, medical royalties, private credit, and GP minority investments. CAZ has quickly established itself as one of the world's largest investors in GP stakes. www.cazinvestments.com

Media Contact

For CAZ Investments:

Justin Goodrum

JConnelly

[email protected]

SOURCE CAZ Investments