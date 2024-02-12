CAZ Investments Announces $1 Billion Commitment to Blue Owl GP Stakes Fund VI

News provided by

CAZ Investments

12 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CAZ Investments ("CAZ"), a Houston-based investment manager, announced today that it has expanded its leading position as one of the world's largest allocators to private assets, with a $1 billion commitment to Blue Owl GP Stakes Fund VI.

The CAZ team and its co-investors have allocated approximately $4.7 billion to General Partner Stakes ("GP Stakes") alongside multiple partners, including Blue Owl Capital (formally Dyal Capital Partners). The allocation to Blue Owl GP Stakes Fund VI is representative of CAZ's leadership in the ownership of minority stakes of private asset management firms which can provide differentiated benefits for investors.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the talented team at Blue Owl and their well-established expertise," said Christopher Zook, Chairman and CIO at CAZ. "We view GP stakes as an appropriate cornerstone allocation of an investor's portfolio, based on the rare combination of downside protection, upside optionality and attractive cash flow that this asset class can provide. The cash yield also provides a compelling alternative to a traditional fixed income allocation. Ultimately, we view this strategy as having equity-like upside with credit-like downside protection and cash flow."

CAZ Investments' proprietary research and network identifies thematic investment opportunities across public and private markets. Among CAZ Investments' guiding principles is that it will align its interests with its partners, meaning the firm will invest its capital first in everything it does and that investment advisors can invest a client's capital knowing that CAZ is directly aligned with that client's success.

About CAZ
CAZ Investments is a Houston-based asset management firm with a focus on sourcing complex, thematic opportunities for its own proprietary investment and for its global network of investors. CAZ has a 22-year track record of curating attractive opportunities spanning short sub-prime, disruptive technology, midstream energy, medical royalties, private credit, and GP minority investments. CAZ has quickly established itself as one of the world's largest investors in GP stakes. www.cazinvestments.com

Media Contact

For CAZ Investments:
Justin Goodrum
JConnelly
[email protected]

SOURCE CAZ Investments

Also from this source

CAZ Investments Announces $200 Million Commitment to Grafine Partners

CAZ Investments Announces $200 Million Commitment to Grafine Partners

CAZ Investments ("CAZ"), a Houston-based investment manager, and Grafine Partners ("Grafine"), an investment management firm that identifies...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financing Agreements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.