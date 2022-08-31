CAZ Investments Announces $1 Billion Commitment to Dyal Capital Partners V

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAZ Investments ("CAZ"), a Houston-based investment manager today announced that CAZ has made a $1 billion commitment to Dyal Capital Partners V ("Dyal V").

The CAZ team and its co-investors have allocated approximately $3 billion to General Partner Stakes ("GP Stakes") investment strategies alongside multiple partners including Dyal. The allocation to Dyal V is symbolic of CAZ's leadership in the GP Stakes ecosystem, which allows the unique accessibility to invest in private market firms and the differentiated benefits they can deliver to investors.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with the talented team at Dyal Capital and their well-established expertise," said Christopher Zook, Chairman and CIO at CAZ. "We view GP stakes as an appropriate cornerstone allocation of an investor's portfolio, based on the rare combination of downside protection, upside optionality and attractive cash flow that this asset class can provide. Its cash yield also provides a compelling potential component for a fixed income alternatives allocation. Ultimately, we view this strategy as having equity upside with credit-like downside protection and cash flow."

CAZ Investments' proprietary research and network identifies thematic investment opportunities across public and private markets. The CAZ team reviews ~1,500 private investments in a typical year, but usually invests in less than ten. Among CAZ Investments' guiding principles is that it will align its interests with its partners, meaning the firm will invest its capital first in everything it does and that investment advisors can invest a client's capital knowing that CAZ is directly aligned with that client's success.

CAZ is a Houston-based registered investment advisor with a focus on sourcing complex, thematic opportunities for its own proprietary investment and for its ecosystem of shareholder-owners and unaffiliated investment partners. CAZ has a 20-year track record of curating attractive opportunities spanning short sub-prime, disruptive technology, midstream energy, medical royalties, private credit, and GP minority investments. CAZ has quickly established itself as one of the world's largest investors in GP stakes. www.cazinvestments.com

