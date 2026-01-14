CAZ Investments Expands Market Leadership Through New Relationship with Blackstone Strategic Partners

Partnership reinforces CAZ's long-term focus on private markets and expands its presence in the GP stakes ecosystem

HOUSTON, Jan. , 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAZ Investments ("CAZ"), one of the top 120 allocators to private equity worldwide1, announced today that it has expanded its market leading position through a relationship with Blackstone's GP Stakes strategy, which reinforces CAZ's strategic focus on collaborating with established private markets platforms.

"Our partnership with Blackstone's GP Stakes strategy reflects a shared commitment to discipline, alignment, and long-term value creation," said Christopher Zook, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of CAZ Investments. "This relationship reflects our conviction in the GP stakes business model and the opportunities it can unlock for our global network of investors."

CAZ continues to expand its presence in GP stakes, a strategy focused on acquiring minority, non-control interests in leading alternative asset managers. These positions provide diversified exposure to long-duration cash flows and the growth of established private markets platforms.

About CAZ Investments

CAZ Investments is a Houston-based alternative investments firm that thematically curates unique and exclusive opportunities for its global network of investors. Founded in 2001, CAZ has grown to become one of the top 120 allocators to Private Equity worldwide. With $10 billion+ in assets currently deployed, CAZ has partnered with its network in more than 100 private and registered funds, providing unique exposure to asset classes such as GP Stakes, Professional Sports Ownership, Disruptive Technology, Energy, Real Estate and more.

The CAZ global network consists of over 7,700 investors in all 50 states and 41 countries. The group includes more than 480 wealth management firms, investment advisors, family offices and institutional investors, who value the innovative and differentiated opportunities that CAZ develops.

