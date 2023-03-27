CBC Mortgage Agency Hires Seasoned Capital Markets Director

Former Stearns Lending, Guaranteed Rate and Caliber executive Mark Leslie brings 22 years' experience in mortgage trading to new role



CEDAR CITY, Utah, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CBC Mortgage Agency (CBCMA), a nationally chartered housing finance agency and a leading source of down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, has hired Mark Leslie as director, capital markets. Leslie has spent more than two decades as a mortgage trader, including senior trading positions at Stearns Lending, Guaranteed Rate and Caliber Home Loans.

"Mark's depth of experience as a mortgage trader at major lending institutions is a huge asset for us as we navigate the capital markets," CBC Mortgage Agency President Miki Adams said. "His strong risk management, hedging and agency MBS background were exactly what we were seeking to help us implement the next phase of CBC's growth strategy."

Leslie began his career as a junior mortgage trader in 2001. He served as trading vice president at several prominent mortgage banking firms, including Stearns Lending, where he helped the company transfer trading operations from California to Texas, and Caliber Home Loans, where he was the main architect of the company's rate sheet pricing models.

Leslie holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Virginia Tech.

"During my 22 years as a mortgage trader, I've worked through several extreme mortgage market cycles that taught me invaluable lessons that apply to today's high-rate environment," Leslie said. "I look forward to using this experience to help CBC continue to provide down payment assistance programs that enable low- to moderate-income families across America to achieve homeownership."

About CBC Mortgage Agency

Founded in 2013, CBC Mortgage Agency is a nationally chartered housing finance agency. As a leading source of down payment assistance, the company helps low-to-moderate income consumers, often in minority neighborhoods, achieve the dream of homeownership. CBCMA, which was recognized as one of the Top 25 Companies in Mortgage & Servicing by MReport, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cedar Band Corp., a federally chartered tribal corporation founded by the Cedar Band of Paiute Indians. More information can be found at chenoafund.org.

