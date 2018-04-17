CBC National Bank's David Goldberg Ranked Among Best Mortgage Lenders in Cleveland and the State of Ohio

Ask a Lender, a unique platform that directly connects borrowers with mortgage brokers and lenders, released its rankings of the nation's best mortgage lenders on April 2. The rankings are presented by city and state and enable online home-loan shoppers to find the top-performing mortgage lenders in their communities. The rankings are available at www.askalender.com/BML2018.

Goldberg was ranked among more than 2,500 eligible mortgage brokers and loan officers across the country who closed at least 100 home loans in calendar year 2017. The rankings are produced and audited in collaboration with Scotsman Guide Media.

A Cleveland native, Goldberg has been helping borrowers with their purchase and refinance needs throughout Ohio and all 50 states since 2004. He received his MBA from Case Western Reserve University and lives in the Cleveland area with his wife and two sons. Goldberg is an active member of the Akron Cleveland Association of Realtors.

CBC National Bank Mortgage Lending, a division of First Federal Bank of Florida, offers traditional retail and wholesale lending through offices across the Southeast and Midwest.

About First Federal

First Federal Bank of Florida is a community bank founded in the heart of North Florida in 1962. Today, First Federal is a $2 billion-asset institution offering a full line of personal and business financial solutions, services and loans through full-service banking offices in Florida's Panhandle, North Central Florida, and coastal South Carolina. In addition, First Federal has mortgage lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest, and SBA and USDA lending offices throughout Florida and in multiple states. First Federal is a mutual savings bank and continues to receive a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla.

