QRL Financial Services Marks 20 Years of Enabling Smarter Lending Through Institutional Partnerships

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QRL Financial Services, a subsidiary of First Federal Bank, is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary this November. Over two decades, QRL has built a reputation for empowering community banks and credit unions to offer expanded lending solutions—without the burden of additional staff, technology, or operational complexity.

Since its founding in 2005, QRL has operated with an independent spirit and a singular focus on bridging lending gaps for financial institutions. While owned by First Federal Bank, QRL retains operational autonomy to ensure it remains client-centric, agile, and responsive to the evolving needs of its partner institutions.

"Our team is what sets QRL apart," said Patrick Blawat, Director of Lending. "We don't just provide tools—we become an extension of our clients' mortgage and lending operations. Celebrating 20 years is as much an endorsement of our people as it is of our strategy."

Enabling Institutional Lending at Scale

QRL provides turnkey mortgage origination, underwriting, fulfillment, and servicing solutions to banks and credit unions across all 50 states. The firm is a direct seller/servicer for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae, and retains servicing on all loans—all while protecting institution-client relationships. QRL recently launched an entirely new lending platform with a fully integrated solution customized to third party lenders.

QRL's core strengths include:

Streamlined operations — average underwriting decisions in 24 to 48 hours

— average underwriting decisions in 24 to 48 hours Faster closings — average closing times of 30 days or less

— average closing times of 30 days or less Flexible partnership models — scalable staffing, cost, and technology options

— scalable staffing, cost, and technology options Full product range — conventional and government mortgage products across every state

— conventional and government mortgage products across every state Client-first philosophy — institutions maintain the customer relationship, and QRL never cross-markets to borrowers

A Milestone Worth Celebrating — and Looking Ahead

As QRL reflects on two decades of growth and impact, it also looks ahead. Key priorities for the coming years include:

Investing in technology and digital experience for lenders and borrowers alike

for lenders and borrowers alike Expanding capacity and efficiency to support more institutions without requiring them to hire additional staff

to support more institutions without requiring them to hire additional staff Strengthening partnerships with credit unions and community banks to increase access to homeownership in underserved markets

with credit unions and community banks to increase access to homeownership in underserved markets Deepening employee engagement and expertise through training, innovation, and a culture of service

"We're honored that so many local banks and credit unions have trusted us to partner in their mortgage and lending operations over these last 20 years," added John Medina, President & CEO. "That trust propels us forward as we continue to refine and expand our capabilities."

About QRL Financial Services

