LAKE CITY, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank is honored to announce that President and CEO John Medina has been named one of Florida Trend's Florida 500, recognizing the state's most influential leaders. Honorees are selected not only for their professional achievements, but for their demonstrated impact beyond their companies; through community service, philanthropy, and leadership that sets the standard across their industries.

John Medina Named to Florida Trend’s Florida 500 List

Under Medina's leadership, First Federal Bank has grown to serve communities across northern Florida, coastal South Carolina, Wisconsin, and Kansas City, with over $3.9 billion in assets and more than 600 employees. The bank supports more than 300 nonprofits annually, reflecting Medina's deep commitment to service and community development.

Born in the Dominican Republic and fluent in Spanish, French, and English, Medina's journey from working small farms in Suwannee County to leading a multi-state financial institution is a testament to his dedication and vision. He holds degrees from Florida Gateway College, Florida State University, and the University of Florida, and began his corporate career through First Union's Executive Management Program in 1988. He has been happily married for 36 years to DeeDee, together they raised three wonderful children, and now get to enjoy time with two grandchildren.

Medina's recognition by Florida Trend highlights his role as a trusted leader in both the financial sector and the communities First Federal Bank serves.

About First Federal Bank

First Federal Bank is a leading financial institution committed to serving the needs of its customers and communities. With banking locations in northern Florida and coastal South Carolina, First Federal Bank is a community-owned bank that provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans. Additionally, SBA and USDA customers are served by lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest, and mortgages are offered nationwide. With over $3.8 billion in assets, First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida and has a steadfast focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. The bank is consistently recognized with an "Excellent" rating from BauerFinancial, Inc. for over 20 years. Furthermore, Newsweek named First Federal the "Best Small Bank in Florida" for four consecutive years from 2020 to 2023 and "Best Regional Bank" for 2024 and 2025. To learn more, visit the website at www.ffbf.com.

