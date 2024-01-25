CBCS Partners with WorkCompCollege.com to Revolutionize Employee Training with the Virtual Training Center

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CBCS, a leader in Third-Party Claims Administration, has announced a strategic partnership with WorkCompCollege.com, utilizing their innovative Virtual Training Center (VTC) for all of their employee training needs. This collaboration marks a significant step in CBCS's commitment to providing exceptional service through advanced training and development.

Virtual Training Center by WorkCompCollege.com

CBCS, with over 40 years of experience in handling Property & Casualty claims, has always prioritized client-focused solutions and quality-driven service. The integration of WorkCompCollege.com's VTC into their training program underscores their dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance their team's expertise and efficiency.

The VTC, a state-of-the-art Learning Management System, offers a customizable platform that aligns perfectly with the diverse training requirements of CBCS. This collaboration will enable CBCS employees to access a wide range of training resources, including comprehensive workers' compensation courses, tailored to meet the specific needs of the claims management industry.

"We are excited to partner with WorkCompCollege.com and utilize their Virtual Training Center," said Adam Rathje, Vice President & Practice Leader of CBCS. "This platform will provide our employees with flexible and efficient training opportunities, ensuring that we stay at the forefront of industry developments and continue to deliver top-tier service to our clients."

The VTC's global accessibility allows CBCS employees to engage in training from any location, at any time, on any device, supporting the company's commitment to a knowledgeable and skilled workforce. This feature is particularly valuable for CBCS, given their geographically dispersed team.

Key benefits of the VTC include:

Customizable Learning Environment : Tailored educational content to fit CBCS's unique operational needs.

: Tailored educational content to fit CBCS's unique operational needs. Comprehensive Training Modules: Access to an extensive library of workers' compensation and other relevant courses.

Access to an extensive library of workers' compensation and other relevant courses. Cost-Effectiveness: Reduction in traditional training costs, such as travel and material expenses.

Reduction in traditional training costs, such as travel and material expenses. Advanced Tracking and Reporting: Tools to monitor employee progress and assess training effectiveness.

Tools to monitor employee progress and assess training effectiveness. User-Friendly Interface: Ensuring ease of use for all employees, regardless of their tech proficiency.

Ensuring ease of use for all employees, regardless of their tech proficiency. Continuous Learning Opportunities: The ability to update and refresh training content in line with industry trends and regulatory changes.

This partnership with WorkCompCollege.com positions CBCS to continue their tradition of excellence in claims management, leveraging the latest in educational technology to enhance their team's capabilities and maintain their status as an industry leader.

"We are proud to support CBCS in their training endeavors," said Robert Wilson, President at WorkCompCollege.com. "The VTC is designed to empower organizations like CBCS with the tools they need to excel in today's dynamic business environment."

For more information about CBCS, visit CBCS's website at https://www.cbcsclaims.com. To learn more about the Virtual Training Center, visit WorkCompCollege.com at https://workcompcollege.com/vtc.

