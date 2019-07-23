CBD Beauty, Backpacks for Pup & Latest from Marvel, Maui Jim & More

MALIBU, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 25, 2019, Consumer Product Events will serve up a roomful of new products and entrepreneurs for New York-based press and influencers at 35 W. 44th Street, New York, NY 10036, from 3-6 pm. Brands include:

Clio Designs Inc . – Clio's PlusOne line is changing the name of the game by crafting a premium range of affordable sex toys available at Walmart, becoming the retail giants big move into adult toys.

Couture by Elesia – A line of New York City-smart luxury women's apparel and big city totes, the epitome of sharp tailoring and sexy femininity.

Drinkworks™ – A first-of-its-kind appliance designed to use Drinkworks Pods to prepare cocktails, brews, ciders and more at the touch of a button.

Gryphon Home – Talked about as one of the top-rated bed sheets made of 100% cotton by Good Housekeeping, Gryphon is the creator of stylish, comfortable, affordable sheets, shams and duvets.

Illuminations –Premium candle brand, re-ignited online from its former iteration as an iconic home décor retailer by a music industry executive who believes a soothing environment is key to unlocking our creativity.

K9 Sport Sack – The original forward-facing backpack dog carrier, designed under the supervision of veterinarians and expert dog professionals.

La Crosse Technology – Industry leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced-technology weather instruments, monitoring systems, wall clocks, atomic clocks and other measuring devices.

LaFlor Spices – The maker of every flourish a culinary lover needs in the kitchen: from ethnic blends like exotic Adobo and Achiote, to simple Caraway and Cayenne to spice kits for pizzas, BBQ and beyond.

Markets Unite – An e-commerce integration house who collaborates with manufacturers, distributors, retailers and partners to innovate agile online sales technologies. Displaying exclusive products from featured Amazon stores: Loose Leaf Eyewear , Baby Headquarters, Sally Rose, Prime Apparel and Trendilize .

Maui Jim Sunglasses – Recognized for its unparalleled "Aloha Spirit" and patented PolarizedPlus2 technology that blocks out 100% of UV rays and eliminate glare while enhancing color, definition and depth perception.

Nanobébé – The first baby bottle designed to preserve the nutrients in breastmilk, it warms 2x faster than any regular bottle.

Neptune's Harvest – A division of Ocean Crest Seafoods Inc., they created the Neptune's Harvest Fertilizer division to become a sustainable entity utilizing the 70% of the fish that was a by-product of the filleting process.

Nura – World's smartest headphones that present Music in Full Color™, Nuraphone makes headphones that learn and adapt to your hearing.

Ounce of Nature – A full-spectrum CBD-based anti-aging serum which delivers visible results within 30 minutes of application.

Right Guard – Designed to guard from sweat, odor and stains even in the most intense moments with scalable protection factors ranging from 24 to 96 hours.

Skyline Brands – Makers of the kitchen appliance that requires no oil to make perfect French fries, Skyline also shows a foldable electric bike.

Snooze Shade – Award-winning blackout blinds for prams and strollers that filter out 99% of UV rays so everyone sharing a room with a baby can get some rest.

Switcheels – a line of chic women's shoes that turn one style into three, with a patented twist-and-click heel in a high, mid and flat version.

Ugly Christmas Sweaters – an online holiday apparel company that specializes in customizable sweater styles and accessories.

Ulloo42 – As seen in the Guggenheim gift shop, Uloo42 is the ultimate in colorful home décor and jewelry.

Press contact: Nadine Hanley or Monica Avila, 310.317.1543, 218648@email4pr.com

SOURCE Consumer Product Events