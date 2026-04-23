CBD Kratom Launches "Freedom To Choose Hemp" Campaign Following Signing of House Bill 2641 in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Governor Mike Kehoe signing House Bill 2641, CBD Kratom has launched a statewide campaign, Freedom To Choose Hemp, focused on keeping customers informed and supporting continued access to hemp-derived wellness products.

"This bill goes beyond regulation and moves toward restricting access to hemp products under the guise of safety," said Jason Brandl, Chief Operating Officer at CBD Kratom. "Rather than creating clear, responsible standards, it risks limiting consumer choice and disrupting access to safe, compliant products across Missouri. We are not going to stand by while those options are reduced for the customers we serve every day."

The legislation introduces changes that could impact the availability of certain hemp products across Missouri. CBD Kratom's campaign is designed to keep customers informed, provide clarity on what the new law means for them, and encourage action while products remain available.

While the legislation is intended to address product safety and oversight, CBD Kratom believes it may have unintended consequences by restricting access to regulated retail environments and shifting demand toward entirely unregulated channels. The company maintains that real consumer safety comes from clear standards, product transparency, and age-verified access, not from prohibiting, or severely limiting, access altogether.

"Missouri customers deserve transparency and the ability to make informed choices," said Brandl. "As the landscape shifts, our role is to help customers understand what's changing, what it means for them, and what they can do right now. We've built our business on being accessible and on having the expertise to guide customers through moments like this."

The Freedom to Choose Hemp campaign will be supported across CBD Kratom's 12 Missouri retail locations, with a focus on educating customers, ensuring Missouri residents understand how these changes may impact their go-to products, and ways they can contribute in the fight to keep hemp accessible.

"Customers still have access today, and we want to be upfront about that," said Brandl. "At the same time, we are preparing for what comes next and continuing to advocate for our customers and their right to choose."

CBD Kratom will continue to focus on offering innovative, compliant wellness products while supporting efforts to preserve hemp product access across Missouri.

About CBD Kratom

With headquarters located in St. Louis, MO, CBD Kratom is the largest privately owned CBD and kratom retailer in the United States, operating more than 50 locations across Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, and St. Louis. Built on a commitment to high-quality ingredients, clear labeling, knowledgeable customer guidance, and accessibility through online ordering and same-day delivery, CBD Kratom offers a wide selection of cannabis, kratom, and other wellness products designed to support everyday needs.

SOURCE CBD Kratom