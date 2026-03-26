MNG Missouri Holdings Responds to Missouri Attorney General Cease and Desist Letter

ST. LOUIS, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 17, 2026, MNG Missouri Holdings, LLC (d/b/a CBD Kratom) received a cease and desist letter from the Missouri Attorney General's Office regarding its CBD Kratom Tower Grove location. The letter alleges that certain products exceed the federally legal limit for Delta-9 THC and that the store's marketing could mislead consumers into believing it is a Missouri-licensed marijuana dispensary.

CBD Kratom respectfully disagrees with these allegations and believes they are based on a fundamental misunderstanding of federally lawful hemp-derived products and how they are regulated and marketed.

CBD Kratom is a privately, family-owned, multi-state retailer operating 50+ locations across the United States, including several in the St. Louis area. CBD Kratom is likewise headquartered in Missouri, calling St. Louis home. Since its founding, the company has prioritized product safety, transparency, and compliance. All products sold by CBD Kratom undergo third-party testing, are clearly labeled, and are supported by Certificates of Analysis available to consumers.

Consistent with federal law under the 2018 Farm Bill and Missouri state law, CBD Kratom does not sell products containing more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC on a dry weight basis. The Attorney General's letter does not identify any specific product, testing data, or methodology supporting the claim that any product exceeded this legal threshold.

CBD Kratom also strongly disputes the allegation that it represents itself as a marijuana dispensary. The company does not use the terms "marijuana" or "weed" in its advertising, signage, or product descriptions, nor does it present itself as a licensed marijuana facility.

References to "cannabis," where used, are scientifically accurate. The term "cannabis" refers broadly to the plant species Cannabis sativa L., which includes both hemp and marijuana. Under both federal and Missouri law, hemp is defined as cannabis containing no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC on a dry weight basis. Use of this terminology is consistent with established scientific and legal definitions and correctly identifies products sold at CBD Kratom.

CBD Kratom supports reasonable regulation and enforcement efforts aimed at removing unlawful or unsafe products from the marketplace. The company has consistently advocated for clear standards and has previously offered to work collaboratively with regulators to support consumer safety and industry accountability.

"We share the Attorney General's goal of protecting consumers and ensuring a responsible marketplace," said Craig Katz, Government Relations and Compliance Manager. "However, it is important that enforcement actions are grounded in accurate information and applied appropriately. We remain committed to compliance, transparency, and constructive engagement."

CBD Kratom is reviewing the letter and intends to respond formally. The company remains confident in its compliance practices and will continue to serve its customers in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.

About CBD Kratom

CBD Kratom is the largest privately owned CBD and kratom retailer in the U.S., operating more than 50 locations across Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, and St. Louis. Built on a commitment to high-quality ingredients, clear labeling, knowledgeable customer guidance, and accessibility through online ordering and same-day delivery, CBD Kratom offers a wide selection of cannabis, kratom, and other wellness products designed to support everyday needs.

SOURCE CBD Kratom