CBD Kratom Responds to Philadelphia City Council Vote on Kratom and Hemp Bill

PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Philadelphia City Council's vote to pass a bill classifying kratom and hemp-derived products as "intoxicating substances," CBD Kratom and MNG Brands are calling on the Council to reconsider key provisions of the bill before its November 12, 2026 effective date.

"We respect the Council's commitment to consumer safety, but we are concerned this bill moved forward without adequate consideration of the scientific research, industry expertise, and testimony provided by Philadelphia residents who rely on these products," said Jason Brandl, Chief Operating Officer at CBD Kratom. "The goal should be a regulatory framework that protects consumers while preserving a pathway for compliant, responsible operators to continue serving adult consumers." CBD Kratom operates three Philadelphia city locations: Center City West, South Street, and Wynnefield Heights, serving thousands of customers who rely on kratom and hemp products as part of their daily wellness routines.

The Voice of the Community Was Clear

During the public comment period, more than 50 individuals testified before the Council, and every speaker testified against the bill. Veterans, people in recovery, patients managing chronic pain, and wellness consumers all shared firsthand accounts of how kratom and hemp products have meaningfully improved their quality of life.

"Fifty testimonies. Fifty voices against this bill. That is not a divided community — that is a community speaking with one voice," said Brandl. "We believe the Council owed those residents a more thorough review before proceeding."

Federal Research Continues to Advance

The vote also comes as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) moves forward with clinical research into compounds derived from natural kratom leaf as a potential tool in addressing opioid use disorder.

The decision to advance this research reflects growing scientific interest in better understanding kratom's potential benefits, risks, and role in public health.

"Philadelphia should follow the science," said Brandl. "At a time when federal researchers are actively studying kratom's potential, local policymakers should focus on responsible regulation that protects consumers, holds bad actors accountable, and allows responsible businesses to continue providing access to products that can be sensibly regulated."

Regulation, Not Prohibition

CBD Kratom supports sensible regulation and already requires third-party testing, product transparency, trained staff, and adults-only sales.

By conditioning legal kratom sales on FDA approval, the bill effectively eliminates access to natural-leaf kratom products because no practical FDA approval pathway currently exists for those products. CBD Kratom urges the City of Philadelphia to follow the approach taken at the state level, where Pennsylvania lawmakers have proposed a responsible, structured regulatory framework for hemp and kratom that protects consumers without eliminating access.

"Philadelphia does not need to choose between consumer safety and consumer access," said Brandl. "The state has shown a better path forward. Federal science is pointing in the same direction. We urge the Council to align with that framework before November 12."

Our Commitment to Philadelphia

CBD Kratom remains committed to engaging with the City Council and other stakeholders by providing scientific research, industry expertise, and data that can help inform more balanced policy. The company is hopeful that continued dialogue before the effective date can result in amendments that strengthen consumer protections, establish clear accountability for retailers, and preserve responsible access for the adults who choose to use these products.

All three Philadelphia CBD Kratom locations remain open and operating as normal. Hemp and kratom products are not affected until November 12, 2026. Customers can visit shopcbdkratom.com for updates as this matter develops.

About CBD Kratom

With headquarters located in St. Louis, MO, CBD Kratom is the largest privately owned CBD and kratom retailer in the United States, operating more than 50 locations across Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, and St. Louis. Built on a commitment to high-quality ingredients, clear labeling, knowledgeable customer guidance, and accessibility through online ordering and same-day delivery, CBD Kratom offers a wide selection of cannabis, kratom, and other wellness products designed to support everyday needs.

SOURCE CBD Kratom