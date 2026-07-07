cbdMD Sets a New Safety Standard for Broad Spectrum CBD With Self-Affirmed GRAS Determination

Years of peer-reviewed safety research position cbdMD's broad spectrum CBD for a new era of evidence-based, clinically supported wellness.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD), one of the nation's most recognized and trusted hemp-derived wellness companies, today announced the completion of a self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) determination supporting the safe consumption of up to 200 mg per day of cannabidiol (CBD), as delivered in the Company's proprietary broad spectrum hemp extract, in healthy adults, addressing one of the most common questions in the category of how much CBD is safe to consume per day.

The self-affirmed GRAS determination represents the culmination of years of scientific investment by cbdMD to establish a comprehensive body of evidence supporting the safety of its broad spectrum CBD products. Over the past several years, the Company has worked to develop a substantial dossier of safety data, including studies conducted in rodents, healthy human volunteers, and canines, designed to characterize the safety profile of its broad spectrum CBD formulations. This research has been published in the peer-reviewed scientific literature, spanning toxicology, genotoxicity, human tolerability, and companion-animal studies, a depth of published evidence that distinguishes cbdMD within the hemp-derived CBD category.

This extensive body of evidence was assembled through a rigorous scientific program that evaluated multiple aspects of safety across relevant preclinical and clinical models. The resulting safety dossier forms the foundation of the Company's self-affirmed GRAS conclusion, which supports the intended use of cbdMD's broad spectrum CBD products at a daily intake of up to 200 mg for healthy adults. The determination was made by an independent panel of expert toxicologists following a review of the available scientific literature on the safety of cannabidiol.

"The completion of our self-affirmed GRAS determination for the CBD contained in our proprietary broad spectrum blend marks a significant scientific and regulatory milestone for cbdMD," said Ronan Kennedy, CEO of cbdMD. "We have invested for years in building a robust portfolio of safety data because we believe consumers, healthcare professionals, and industry stakeholders deserve products supported by high-quality science. This achievement reflects our longstanding commitment to product quality, transparency, and scientific rigor."

The determination lands at a pivotal moment for the category. In 2026, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) launched the Substance Access Beneficiary Engagement Incentive, a first-of-its-kind initiative under which participating care organizations may offer eligible patients physician-guided access to non-intoxicating, third-party-tested hemp-derived CBD, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration signaled enforcement discretion for orally administered CBD products meeting dietary-supplement standards in that context. As policymakers move to bring evidence-based CBD into mainstream care, cbdMD's published safety science reflects the standards this new era demands.

The safety substantiation also supports cbdMD's ability to develop and position products across a range of formats and use occasions, from daily wellness to targeted active-lifestyle and recovery applications, and to serve both direct-to-consumer and healthcare-oriented channels. By establishing a science-backed daily intake ceiling, the determination gives clinicians, retail partners, and consumers a clear reference point for confident, consistent use across the Company's broad spectrum product line.

The Company believes this milestone further demonstrates its leadership in advancing science-based standards for hemp-derived wellness products and reinforces its commitment to supporting consumer confidence through rigorous research and responsible product development.

cbdMD's Published Safety Research

cbdMD's contributions to the peer-reviewed scientific literature on cannabinoid safety span several study types and species. They include subchronic oral toxicity and genotoxicity assessments of the Company's cannabis extract (Tallon et al., 2023, Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology); and Tallon et al., 2025, Pharmaceutical Biology); pharmacokinetic and tissue-accumulation research (Child & Tallon, 2022, Nutrients); a double-blind, randomized controlled trial of tolerability in healthy adults (Mastrofini et al., 2024, Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition); and a double-blind, placebo-controlled study in dogs (Talsma et al., 2024, Frontiers in Veterinary Science). These studies were sponsored by cbdMD, Inc. and were conducted in collaboration with independent research organizations, academic investigators, and accredited laboratories.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) is a leading wellness company offering a comprehensive line of U.S.-produced, hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including CBD, CBG, CBN, and more. Its brands include cbdMD, one of the most trusted and recognized CBD brands in the United States; Bluebird Botanicals; Paw CBD, one of the most recognized CBD brands for pets; ATRx Labs functional mushroom supplements; and Oasis, a hemp-derived THC social beverage line. The Company is committed to quality, innovation, science, and transparency, with products distributed both online and through retail partners across the United States. To learn more, please visit www.cbdmd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "will," "believe," "designed to," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the product's attributes and regulatory compliance and CBD safety and efficacy determinations. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including evolving federal and state regulation of hemp-derived THC products, that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contacts

cbdMD, Inc.

Ronan Kennedy

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(704) 445-3064

SOURCE cbdMD, Inc.