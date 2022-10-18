CB&I and DSME Sign MoU for Feasibility Study of Large Liquid Hydrogen Carrier

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CB&I, McDermott's storage business line, and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. (DSME) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a feasibility study of a large liquid hydrogen (LH2) carrier including an LH2 storage tank design.

The ability to ship large quantities of hydrogen across the ocean is an increasing need to help countries, like South Korea, achieve carbon reduction goals in a hydrogen economy. CB&I and DSME bring unique expertise to the study. CB&I will evaluate its LH2 storage tank design for ocean-going ships and DSME will investigate and develop the ship's general design to install the LH2 storage tank. The output of the feasibility study is expected to contribute to the future design of a large-scale LH2 carrier.

"The development of LH2 storage for ocean-bound vessels is essential to South Korea's focus on a carbon-neutral environment," said Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President of CB&I. "Our expertise in designing and building field-erected pressure spheres for LH2 storage is a perfect combination with DSME's technical excellence."

CB&I spheres can store LH2 at temperatures of minus 423 degrees Fahrenheit, and the company is nearing completion of the world's largest LH2 sphere in Cape Canaveral, Fla., USA. Their history in this field spans more than 60 years.

About CB&I

CB&I is the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks and terminals. With more than 60,000 structures completed throughout its 130-year history, CB&I has the global expertise and strategically located operations to provide its customers world-class storage solutions for even the most complex energy infrastructure projects. To learn more, visit www.cbi.com.

About DSME

DSME is the world's premium shipbuilding and offshore company. Started in 1973 at Okpo Bay, Geoje Island, located on the southeastern tip of the Korean Peninsula, the shipyard of DSME was completed in 1981. DSME has since grown into the world's premium shipbuilding and offshore contractor who is specialized in building various vessels, offshore platforms, drilling rigs, FPSO/FPUs, submarines, and destroyers. The shipyard, which spans an area of 4.9 million meters squared, encompasses the world's largest dock with a million-ton capacity and is optimized for building high-tech motor vessels using cutting-edge equipment, including a 900-ton goliath crane.

DSME manufactures high-quality products based on its vast IT expertise, well-managed shipbuilding technologies, superb fixed-platform construction capacities, large-scale project management know-how, and submarine/destroyer construction technologies. To learn more, visit www.dsme.co.kr.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

