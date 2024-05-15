CB&I Recognized with 2023 Steel Tank Institute/Steel Plate Fabricators Association Tank of the Year Awards

HOUSTON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CB&I, a wholly owned unrestricted subsidiary of McDermott, was presented three Tank of the Year awards by the Steel Tank Institute/Steel Plate Fabricators Association (STI/SPFA) for projects completed in 2023. The awards were presented at the STI/SPFA annual meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona on April 18-20, 2024.

ASME Pressure Vessel of the Year – Two 500,000-gallon Liquid Hydrogen Spheres for Plug Power located in Alabama, NY

API 620 Low Pressure Liquid Storage Tank of the Year – 12-million-gallon single-containment LNG Tank for WEC Energy Group located in Bluff Creek, WI

API 650 Atmospheric Storage Tank of the Year – Two Wet Seal Gasholders (both client and location are confidential)

"I am proud of and grateful for all our employees who made this prestigious recognition possible," said Cesar Canals, President & CEO of CB&I. "Congratulations, and thank you for your constant focus during the design, fabrication, and construction of our steel plate tanks and high-pressure spheres."

STI/SPFA is a non-profit trade association whose member companies fabricate steel tanks, pipe and pressure vessels for use across various industries.

To view all winners and learn more, visit https://stispfa.org/about/awards/product-awards.

About CB&I

CB&I is the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks, and terminals. With more than 60,000 structures completed throughout its 130-year history, CB&I has the global expertise and strategically located operations to provide its customers world-class storage solutions for even the most complex energy infrastructure projects. CB&I is a wholly owned unrestricted subsidiary of McDermott. To learn more, visit www.cbi.com.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

