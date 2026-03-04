CB&I Recognized with Four 2025 STI/SPFA Tank of the Year Awards

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steel Tank Institute/Steel Plate Fabricators Association (STI/SPFA) presented CB&I with four field-erected Tank of the Year awards during its recent annual meeting held in Clearwater Beach, FL. STI/SPFA is a non-profit trade association whose member companies fabricate steel tanks, pipe, and pressure vessels for use across various industries.

CB&I was awarded Tank of the Year in the following four of eight field-erected categories for 2025:

ASME – Two 80'-0 Diameter Methane Gas Spheres through Poole & Kent for Miami-Dade Water and Sewer in Miami, Florida

– Two 80'-0 Diameter Methane Gas Spheres through Poole & Kent for Miami-Dade Water and Sewer in Miami, Florida API 650 – 18,400 Ton-Hour Thermal Energy Storage Tank for the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Massachusetts

– 18,400 Ton-Hour Thermal Energy Storage Tank for the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Massachusetts AWWA Elevated – 2,000,000 Gallon Hydropillar through Redside Construction in Bainbridge Island, Washington

– 2,000,000 Gallon Hydropillar through Redside Construction in Bainbridge Island, Washington AWWA Reservoir – 87,500 Ton-Hour Thermal Energy Storage Tank through JESCO for DTE Energy in Stanton, Tennessee

"Congratulations to all our employees who made each of these project recognitions possible," said Mark Butts, President and CEO, CB&I. "We are proud of our legacy as a leader in industrial, energy and water storage for over 135 years."

About CB&I

CB&I is the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks, and terminals. With more than 60,000 structures completed throughout its 135+ year history, CB&I has the global expertise and strategically located operations to provide its customers world-class storage solutions for even the most complex energy infrastructure projects. CB&I is owned by a consortium of financial investors led by Mason Capital Management LLC. To learn more, visit www.cbi.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

CB&I cautions that statements in this communication that are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks, contingencies, and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the expected timing and execution of projects, and statements that describe our business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are based on various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including, among others: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or in credit or capital markets; our inability to successfully execute on contracts in backlog; changes in project design or schedules; the availability of qualified personnel; changes in the terms, scope, or timing of contracts, contract cancellations, change orders, and other modifications or actions by our customers and other business counterparties; changes in industry norms or codes or applicable laws; actions by lenders, other creditors, customers, and other business counterparties of CB&I; and adverse outcomes in legal or other dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. This communication reflects the views of CB&I's management as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, CB&I undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE CB&I STS Delaware LLC