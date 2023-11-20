CBMG Holdings Announces Name Change to AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.

News provided by

AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.

20 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CBMG Holdings (the "Company") today announced that following the spin-off of the Company's stem cell business division, it has changed its name to AbelZeta Pharma, Inc. ("AbelZeta"), which will focus on immune cell business. The spin-off, approved by the Company's board of directors and shareholders, allows AbelZeta to focus greater resources on the development of immune cell therapy for cancer and Inflammation & Immunology (I&I) diseases.  

"We believe the name AbelZeta best reflects our Company's culture and values and is the next step in our growth as a commercially focused immune cell therapeutics company," said Tony (Bizuo) Liu, Chairman and CEO of the Company. "Abel is an ancient name long associated with humility, integrity, and conviction, and the Greek letter ζ, or zeta, is a widely recognized component of the T-cell receptor in the immune cell research community. The name AbelZeta articulates our confidence in the T-cell based therapies to deliver transformative treatments to address aggressive cancers and serious immune disorders."

The Company currently has 13 ongoing clinical studies in its immune cell pipeline in the United States and in China.

About AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.
AbelZeta is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with centers of excellence in Rockville, Maryland and Shanghai, China. AbelZeta is focusing on developing innovative and proprietary cell-based therapeutic products and is committed to ushering in bespoke treatments that harness the body's own immune system to fight against hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as inflammatory and immunological diseases. AbelZeta advances research and development in its own GMP facilities at its centers of excellence for early-stage clinical studies, with a pipeline comprised of CAR-T and TIL therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this communication relating to plans, strategies, specific activities, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include any risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports. Such statements are based on the management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of management and the Company's control. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:
Sarah Kelly
Director of Communications
AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.
Phone: +1 (240) 552 5870
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.

