Cboe and CNBC Launch Multi-Year Collaboration to Deliver Daily Live Market Coverage from Chicago Trading Floor

CNBC expands its live market presence with daily broadcasts from Cboe's trading floor beginning April 6

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading global markets operator and pioneer in equity derivatives, and CNBC, the recognized world leader in business news, today announced a multi-year collaboration that will bring daily CNBC programming to Cboe's historic Chicago trading floor.

Beginning April 6, CNBC will expand its live market coverage, delivering real-time analysis of breaking news, market volatility, and options activity across its linear and digital platforms from the heart of the U.S. options market.

The relationship comes as demand for U.S. options reached record levels, driven by growing desire for risk management tools from retail and institutional investors, and the growth of options-based ETFs. Total U.S. options trading volume in 2025 was 15.2 billion contracts, up 26% compared to 2024's record year, and included record activity in single stock, ETF and index options.

"Chicago has long been a cornerstone of the global financial markets and home to many of the world's most sophisticated options traders, market makers, and clearing firms. As the pioneer and founding force behind the listed options industry, Cboe's trading floor remains the most vivid representation of this vibrant ecosystem," said Craig Donohue, Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets. "We are excited to work with CNBC, a trusted financial news leader, to showcase the energy and insights of the options market to a broader audience. As more investors turn to options to manage risk and opportunity, this collaboration with CNBC provides an important platform to deliver education, transparency and insight – directly from the world's most dynamic trading floor."

Cboe's trading floor brings together a community of more than 300 brokers, market makers and trading-floor professionals representing firms from both Chicago and around the world. Through a hybrid model that integrates both open-outcry and electronic trading, the floor provides critical liquidity and price discovery for S&P 500® Index (SPX) options, Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX®) options, and other key index and multi-list options to investors globally.

"As participation in options trading has increased, our audience has sought deeper, real-time insight into how these markets move," said David Cho, Editor-in-Chief of CNBC. "Expanding our live presence to Cboe's trading floor strengthens CNBC's ability to deliver on-the-ground reporting and expert analysis from the center of options activity. This collaboration reflects our broader strategy to invest in market coverage that provides the content and education investors need to navigate this increasingly important part of the investing landscape."

The Cboe collaboration is the latest in a series of initiatives by CNBC to deepen its market coverage and expand its reach to new audiences across platforms. As part of the relationship, CNBC will utilize proprietary Cboe data to help inform its reporting on the options market. Coverage will be led by a dedicated options reporter and feature live market analysis and guest interviews. CNBC will also carry Cboe's opening and closing bell-ringing ceremonies and establish a broadcast studio on the trading floor scheduled to open later in the year.

"Cboe's trading floor has always been a defining symbol of our 53-year legacy and brand. It remains one of the most recognizable images of who we are as a company, and we are excited to further showcase our heritage through this collaboration with CNBC," said Megan Goett, Chief Marketing Officer at Cboe Global Markets. "Concurrently, as retail interest in options trading continues to grow, investor education is increasingly central to our strategy. By pairing Cboe's deep market intelligence and insights with CNBC's broad audience reach, we can help educate more investors about the value and potential of options and the important role they play in today's markets."

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is a leading global markets operator with a long history of innovation in equity derivatives. Since launching the world's first listed options exchange in 1973, Cboe has pioneered landmark products, including the introduction of S&P 500® index options and the creation of the VIX® Index, the world's leading gauge of market volatility, reshaping how investors manage risk and access opportunity. Today, Cboe operates derivatives, equities, and FX markets, providing trading, clearing, and investment solutions for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

About CNBC

CNBC is the recognized global leader in business and financial news, reaching half a billion people every month across all platforms. With headquarters in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, CNBC delivers real-time coverage of financial markets, breaking news, exclusive interviews, expert analysis on stocks and trading, and in-depth reports on the forces shaping the global economy. CNBC's mission is to help business leaders, the financial community, and anyone with assets to invest or protect make informed decisions and stay ahead.

CNBC connects with audiences through a comprehensive portfolio that includes live global TV programming, digital destinations such as CNBC.com, CNBC Make It, and CNBC Select, and subscription services like CNBC+, CNBC Pro, and the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. Premium content is also available through live events, councils, mobile apps, podcasts, newsletters, social media, and across digital video and voice platforms.

CNBC is a VERSANT brand. For more information, visit www.cnbc.com.

Cboe Media Contact CNBC Media Contact

Cboe Analyst Contact Angela Tu Erin Kitzie

Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734 +1-201-753-8107

+1-312-786-7559

[email protected] [email protected]

[email protected]



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Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, and VIX ® are registered trademarks or service marks of Cboe Exchange, Inc and S&P 500® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.