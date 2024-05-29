Cboe Global Markets Plans to Expand Credit Futures Offering with Launch of Cboe® iBoxx® $ Emerging Market Bond Index Futures

Cboe ® iBoxx ® $ Emerging Market Bond Index (IEMD) futures to provide exposure to emerging market debt

CHICAGO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, announced plans to list Cboe® iBoxx® $ Emerging Market Bond Index futures (ticker: IEMD) for trading on Cboe Futures Exchange, LLC (CFE) beginning on June 17, subject to regulatory review. The IEMD futures will be based on the S&P Dow Jones Indices' iBoxx® USD Liquid Emerging Market Sovereigns & Sub-Sovereigns Index (ticker: IBXXEMLQ).

IEMD futures are designed to offer investors exposure to U.S. dollar denominated bonds issued by governments or sub-sovereign issuers from emerging market countries. For current and potential emerging market debt investors, IEMD futures could be used to hedge existing exposures, implement relative value strategies against other fixed income instruments and manage interest rate and credit risk. IEMD futures will be exchange-traded and centrally cleared, which will help provide operational simplicity and limit counterparty risk compared to over-the-counter instruments.

As of April 30, 2024, the iBoxx® USD Liquid Emerging Market Sovereigns & Sub-Sovereigns Index had 535 constituents across 46 emerging market countries, including Mexico, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates, and an estimated aggregate amount outstanding of $1.03 trillion. The index methodology is designed to include bonds with at least $1 billion amount outstanding at rebalancing, and does not include any country that is in default on its external debt or subject to financial sanctions by the United States or European Union.

"We are excited to build upon Cboe's ongoing collaboration with S&P Dow Jones Indices and expand Cboe's credit market offerings to include emerging market futures," said Rob Hocking, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Innovation at Cboe Global Markets. "Cboe changed the way investors traded volatility 20 years ago with the launch of VIX futures, and today we continue to innovate and strategically offer new ways to manage risk across asset classes. Whether investors or fund managers are looking to hedge current positions or gain broad exposure to the market for bonds issued by governments or sub-sovereign issuers from emerging market countries, IEMD futures are designed to provide that exposure in a U.S. regulated and capital efficient manner."

"S&P Dow Jones Indices' iBoxx® USD Emerging Markets Broad Index Series was launched in January 2024 to offer global investors an independent market performance gauge to support their renewed and growing interest in shorter duration, higher yielding fixed income exposures to developing markets for risk management and diversification purposes," said Frans Scheepers, Global Head of Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Products at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "S&P DJI is pleased to license the iBoxx® USD Liquid Emerging Market Sovereigns & Sub-Sovereigns Index, which was launched in March 2024, and is designed specifically for use with tradable products to Cboe, further strengthening the liquid ecosystem of financial products that are tracking our innovative and pioneering fixed income benchmarks."

IEMD futures will be cash-settled and available to trade at nearly 24-hours per weekday, allowing investors across the globe to manage risk more efficiently. CFE plans to list for trading up to four near-term serial contract months and four contract months on the March quarterly cycle for IEMD futures.

In addition to IEMD futures, CFE currently offers investors exposure to high yield and investment grade U.S. corporate debt through its Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® Bond Index futures and options on futures offering. The products are designed to allow users to hedge and mitigate corporate bond credit risk with exchange traded, centrally cleared products.

To learn more about CFE and its offerings, visit Cboe U.S. Futures Exchange Overview.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com.

