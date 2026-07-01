CBS ArcSafe® Introduces RSK-SACE3 Remote Switch Kit for ABB/SACE EMAX2 Circuit Breakers

DENTON, Texas, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS ArcSafe®, a leading manufacturer of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear, introduces the RSK-SACE3, a remote switch kit that allows technicians to operate ABB/SACE EMAX2 air circuit breakers from 30 to 50 feet away, keeping workers safely outside the arc flash boundary.

The RSK-SACE3 remote switch kit allows technicians to operate ABB/SACE EMAX2 air circuit breakers from 30 to 50 feet away.

Compatible with EMAX2 frame sizes 1.2–6.2 equipped with factory button covers, the RSK-SACE3 accommodates breakers rated from 800 to 6000 A without the need to modify existing equipment. Weighing only 3.5 lbs., the device uses strong magnets for quick installation and removal, making it an efficient solution for servicing multiple breakers or at facilities where equipment access is challenging.

The device's portability and compatibility across multiple EMAX2 frame sizes means facilities can rely on a single solution rather than maintaining multiple specialized tools. The included handheld controller operates on standard AA batteries, providing hundreds of operations per battery set.

All CBS ArcSafe products are manufactured in the United States at our facility in Denton, TX. For more information, visit CBSArcSafe.com or call 877-4-SAFETY.

About CBS ArcSafe

CBS ArcSafe offers the electrical industry's largest inventory of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear. The systems operate without modification to existing electrical equipment and allow technicians to operate equipment from a safe distance of up to 300 feet away. All CBS ArcSafe equipment is manufactured in the United States at our Denton, TX facility. CBS ArcSafe offers 24/7/365 emergency support and develops custom remote racking and switching solutions for customers. Learn more at CBSArcSafe.com or call us toll-free at 877-4-SAFETY.

SOURCE CBS ArcSafe®