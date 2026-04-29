CBS ArcSafe® RSK-CSH-W Chicken Switch Hitter Remote Switching Kit Wins Specialty Products Category in EC&M's Product of the Year Awards

DENTON, Texas, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS ArcSafe, a leading manufacturer of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear, is pleased to announce that the RSK-CSH-W Chicken Switch Hitter wireless remote switching kit is a category winner in Electrical Construction & Maintenance (EC&M) magazine's 2026 Product of the Year awards.

The Chicken Switch Hitter offers broad compatibility with single and dual pushbutton applications.

The RSK-CSH-W was awarded top spot in the Specialty Products category by a panel of independent judges, comprising electrical contractors, engineers, and plant facility personnel — the same class of professionals it is designed to keep safe.

The solution offers broad compatibility with single and dual pushbutton applications spaced 3 inches or less center-to-center and requiring less than 10 pounds of push force and breaker control switches with pistol grip handles such as the Electroswitch Series 24/24P and GE SB-1. This versatility allows operators to safely complete multiple switching tasks from up to 100 feet away, well outside the arc flash boundary, with a single tool.

Powered by Milwaukee M18™ REDLITHIUM™ battery technology, the RSK-CSH-W attaches magnetically to switchgear without requiring modifications or equipment downtime. An integrated laser alignment system ensures precise positioning, while the motorized actuator and dual-adjustable linear actuators ensure reliable operation across various equipment setups from multiple OEMs.

The Chicken Switch Hitter's design ensures compatibility with various equipment types, such as insulated case circuit breakers, air circuit breakers, vacuum circuit breakers, and motor control centers, from manufacturers including ABB, Eaton, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Square D.

Stay tuned to ecmweb.com for a chance to vote for the RSK-CSH-W as EC&M's overall Product of the Year from May 18 to June 22. CBS ArcSafe has previously won Product of the Year honors from EC&M in 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2023, and been recognized by Occupational Health & Safety magazine (2012–2018), and Plant Engineering magazine (2009, 2014, 2018–2019).

All CBS ArcSafe products are manufactured in the United States at our facility in Denton, TX. To request a quote or discuss custom electrical safety solutions for your application, visit CBSArcSafe.com or call 877-4-SAFETY.

About CBS ArcSafe

CBS ArcSafe offers the electrical industry's largest inventory of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear. The systems operate without modification to existing electrical equipment and allow technicians to operate equipment from a safe distance of up to 300 feet away. All CBS ArcSafe equipment is manufactured in the United States at our Denton, TX, facility. CBS ArcSafe offers 24/7/365 emergency support and develops custom remote racking and switching solutions for customers. Learn more at CBSArcSafe.com or call us toll-free at 877-4-SAFETY.

SOURCE CBS ArcSafe®