CCM Latino Mortgage Originators Ranked #1 in Northeast and Southwest Regions

CLEVELAND, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM)'s Terri Santiago-Parker and Lizy Hoeffer claimed the number one spots on the prestigious National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) Top Region's list.

Santiago-Parker, based in Philadelphia, ranked number one on NAHREP's Northeast Regions list, while Phoenix-based Hoeffer ranked number one on the Southwest Regions list. Together, they helped over 500 borrowers get into the home of their dreams.

"Congratulations to Terri and Lizy on this well-deserved industry recognition," said CCM Founder and CEO Ron Leonhardt. "This achievement reflects our commitment to advancing Latino homeownership in the communities we serve."

NAHREP's Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators and Regions list recognizes the dedication and hard work that goes into creating sustainable homeownership for Latino families in our communities. This list is based on the number of closed mortgages during the previous calendar year.

"We salute this year's NAHREP Top 250 honorees for their resilience and innovation," said 2024 NAHREP President Nora Aguirre. "NAHREP commends these exceptional Latino mortgage professionals for their pivotal role in enabling countless families to achieve homeownership and fostering the growth of generational wealth across America."

CCM is committed to making investments to provide authentic, focused support to Hispanic homebuyers, including tools and resources that generate borrower confidence. The company is a national partner of NAHREP and participates in L'ATTITUDE each year, an annual conference that fosters more advancement for Latino people than any other event in the world.

To learn more or connect with a local Spanish-speaking loan officer, visit ccm.com/espanol.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 7,000 employees operating over 700 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. Visit ccm.com.

