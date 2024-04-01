CCM's Matt Weaver Earns #1 Spot on Scotsman Guide's Most Loans Closed List

CLEVELAND, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage's (CCM), Matt Weaver is the number one loan originator on Scotsman Guide's Top Originators Most Loans Closed list, closing 1,188 loans in 2023. The Top Originators list is a leading performance benchmark for mortgage industry organizations and professionals.

Scotsman Guide, a provider of financial technology tools and media content for the mortgage industry, received more than 4,250 entries for the 2024 rankings. To be eligible, originators must have produced at least $25 million in residential loan volume or closed 75 loans during 2023, with all information verified by a certified public accountant, the chief financial officer of the originator's company, or a similar source. This stringent process has helped make the list the most widely trusted resource of its kind.

"Matt has dedicated his life's work to helping over 25,000 families achieve their dreams of homeownership. It's no surprise that he's earned this prestigious recognition as the number one mortgage originator in the nation," said CCM Founder and CEO, Ron Leonhardt. "Matt's commitment and the trust he's built with borrowers over the last two decades has made him the best in the business. I'm grateful Matt's part of our team."

With over 20 years of mortgage industry experience, Matt's cutting-edge concepts and relentless pursuit of supporting agents have earned him the record for the number of contracts accepted in a multiple offer situation during the most competitive years the market has seen in modern history.

"This ranking serves as proof that with the right system and team a single originator can reach unparalleled levels of loan origination," said VP of Mortgage Sales, Matt Weaver. "The scalability at CCM is simply unmatched."

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 7,000 employees operating over 700 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. Visit ccm.com.

