CCM's Matt Weaver is Nation's #1 Mortgage Originator in Purchase Units

25-year veteran closed more purchase loans in 2022 than any originator from any company

CLEVELAND, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage's (CCM's) Matt Weaver closed more purchase loans in 2022 than any loan officer from any company, according to public record data. Despite a dynamic market, Matt and his team helped more than 1,450 families purchase a home, more than 100 a month, throughout the Boca Raton, Florida region. Together these purchase units funded more than half a billion dollars in mortgages.

CCM’s Matt Weaver helped more than 1,450 families purchase a home, more than 100 a month, throughout the Boca Raton, Florida region in 2022. Matt credits his success to strong relationships within the real estate community, as well as a dedication to making every mortgage feel like a win.

"It's no surprise Matt consistently finds himself at the top of the industry leaderboard," said CrossCountry Mortgage Founder and CEO Ron Leonhardt Jr. "Matt makes it easy for borrowers to get the mortgage they deserve, partnering with real estate agents and referral partners to deliver a clear, fast, and easy process, whether it's getting a borrower into their first home or into their forever home."

"I view every loan as a relationship and recognize customers are trusting us with the biggest purchase of their lives," said Matt. "I share this ranking with my real estate partners, without them there is no me. I am forever grateful to them for their partnership."

Matt prides himself on providing value to the real estate agent community throughout the state of Florida with his cutting-edge concepts, unique process, and business development ideas designed to support agents at the highest level.

To reach Matt and his team for mortgage support, visit whymattweaver.com.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is one of the nation's largest retail mortgage lenders, with more than 7,300 employees operating nearly 600 branches across all 50 states. Our company has been recognized nine times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 100 mortgage, refinance, and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. Visit ccm.com.

Contact: Natalie Lonjak

Communications Manager

440.201.9234

[email protected]

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage