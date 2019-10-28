CCR - Results for the 3rd quarter of 2019

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCR S.A. (CCR), one of Latin America's largest infrastructure concession groups, discloses its results for the 3 rd quarter of 2019.

Highlights 3Q19 vs. 3Q18

Consolidated traffic increased 6.0%. Excluding ViaSul, the increase was 2.0%.

Operating adjusted EBITDA* rose 17.6%, with margin of 61.4% (+1.2 p.p.).

Same-basis** net income totaled R$ 352.1 million , 3.0% down.

* The definitions of "operating adjusted EBITDA" are described below the following table.

**The same-basis adjustments are described in the same-basis comparison section on the complete 3Q19 release available at www.ccr.com.br/ir



IFRS

Proforma Financial Indicators (R$ MM) 3Q18 3Q19 Chg %

3Q18 3Q19 Chg % Net Revenues1 2,090.3 2,409.6 15.3%

2,310.8 2,588.0 12.0% Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2 2,064.0 2,205.5 6.9%

2,156.0 2,271.8 5.4% Adjusted EBIT3 765.5 920.8 20.3%

857.0 967.0 12.8% Adjusted EBIT Mg.4 36.6% 38.2% 1.6 p.p.

37.1% 37.4% -0.3 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA5 1,258.1 1,527.6 21.4%

1,393.1 1,607.7 15.4% Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4 60.2% 63.4% 3.2 p.p.

60.3% 62.1% 1.8 p.p. Operating adjusted EBITDA6 1,258.1 1,480.0 17.6%

1,393.1 1,560.0 12.0% Operating adjusted EBITDA Mg.4 60.2% 61.4% 1.2 p.p.

60.3% 60.3% - Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2 1,307.0 1,388.3 6.2%

1,374.7 1,443.1 5.0% Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2 63.3% 62.9% -0.4 p.p.

63.8% 63.5% -0.3 p.p. Net Income 365.3 340.2 -6.9%

365.3 340.2 -6.9% Net Income on the same basis2 363.1 352.1 -3.0%

363.1 352.1 -3.0% Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x) 2.6 2.3



2.6 2.3

Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 4.3 5.3



4.5 4.9





¹ Net revenue excludes construction revenue. ² The same-basis effects are described in the same-basis comparison section. 3 Calculated by adding net revenue, construction revenue, cost of services and administrative expenses. 4 The operating adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing operating adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue. 5 Calculated excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance and the recognition of prepaid concession expenses. 6 In addition to non-cash expenses, revenues and/or non-operating non-cash expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

Subsequent Event

On October 15, 2019, we announced that we will begin paying interim dividends of around R$0.46 per common share on October 31, 2019.

Conference Calls/Webcast

Access to the conference calls/webcasts:

Portuguese conference call with simultaneous translation into English:

October 29, 2019

11:00 a.m. São Paulo / 10:00 a.m. New York

Participants calling from Brazil: (11) 3193-1080 or (11) 2820-4080

Participants calling from the US: 1-646 828-8246 or (+1) 800 492-3904

Access Code: CCR

Replay: (11) 3193-1012 or (11) 2820-4012

Code: 6613150#

The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ir.

IR Contacts

Marcus Macedo (+55 11) 3048-5941

Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5955

Daniel Kuratomi: (+55 11) 3048-6353

Caique Moraes (+55 11) 3048-2108

