CCR - Results for the 3rd quarter of 2019
Oct 28, 2019, 19:20 ET
SÃO PAULO, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCR S.A. (CCR), one of Latin America's largest infrastructure concession groups, discloses its results for the 3rd quarter of 2019.
Highlights 3Q19 vs. 3Q18
- Consolidated traffic increased 6.0%. Excluding ViaSul, the increase was 2.0%.
- Operating adjusted EBITDA* rose 17.6%, with margin of 61.4% (+1.2 p.p.).
- Same-basis** net income totaled R$ 352.1 million, 3.0% down.
* The definitions of "operating adjusted EBITDA" are described below the following table.
**The same-basis adjustments are described in the same-basis comparison section on the complete 3Q19 release available at www.ccr.com.br/ir
IFRS
Proforma
Financial Indicators (R$ MM)
3Q18
3Q19
Chg %
3Q18
3Q19
Chg %
Net Revenues1
2,090.3
2,409.6
15.3%
2,310.8
2,588.0
12.0%
Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2
2,064.0
2,205.5
6.9%
2,156.0
2,271.8
5.4%
Adjusted EBIT3
765.5
920.8
20.3%
857.0
967.0
12.8%
Adjusted EBIT Mg.4
36.6%
38.2%
1.6 p.p.
37.1%
37.4%
-0.3 p.p.
Adjusted EBITDA5
1,258.1
1,527.6
21.4%
1,393.1
1,607.7
15.4%
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4
60.2%
63.4%
3.2 p.p.
60.3%
62.1%
1.8 p.p.
Operating adjusted EBITDA6
1,258.1
1,480.0
17.6%
1,393.1
1,560.0
12.0%
Operating adjusted EBITDA Mg.4
60.2%
61.4%
1.2 p.p.
60.3%
60.3%
-
Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2
1,307.0
1,388.3
6.2%
1,374.7
1,443.1
5.0%
Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2
63.3%
62.9%
-0.4 p.p.
63.8%
63.5%
-0.3 p.p.
Net Income
365.3
340.2
-6.9%
365.3
340.2
-6.9%
Net Income on the same basis2
363.1
352.1
-3.0%
363.1
352.1
-3.0%
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)
2.6
2.3
2.6
2.3
Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)
4.3
5.3
4.5
4.9
¹ Net revenue excludes construction revenue.
² The same-basis effects are described in the same-basis comparison section.
3 Calculated by adding net revenue, construction revenue, cost of services and administrative expenses.
4 The operating adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing operating adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue.
5 Calculated excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance and the recognition of prepaid concession expenses.
6 In addition to non-cash expenses, revenues and/or non-operating non-cash expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.
Subsequent Event
On October 15, 2019, we announced that we will begin paying interim dividends of around R$0.46 per common share on October 31, 2019.
Conference Calls/Webcast
Access to the conference calls/webcasts:
Portuguese conference call with simultaneous translation into English:
October 29, 2019
11:00 a.m. São Paulo / 10:00 a.m. New York
Participants calling from Brazil: (11) 3193-1080 or (11) 2820-4080
Participants calling from the US: 1-646 828-8246 or (+1) 800 492-3904
Access Code: CCR
Replay: (11) 3193-1012 or (11) 2820-4012
Code: 6613150#
The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ir.
IR Contacts
Marcus Macedo (+55 11) 3048-5941
Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5955
Daniel Kuratomi: (+55 11) 3048-6353
Caique Moraes (+55 11) 3048-2108
