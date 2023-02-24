CCRM Fertility Welcomes New Physician to its San Francisco Bay Area Clinic

Reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist Dr. Li-Shei Lin joins CCRM Fertility to meet growing demand for high-quality fertility care in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, the global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, today announced the addition of Dr. Li-Shei Lin, a double board-certified physician in reproductive endocrinology and infertility and obstetrics and gynecology, to its San Francisco Bay Area clinic in Menlo Park. Dr. Lin is currently accepting new patients.

Dr. Lin is an accomplished fertility specialist and brings 20 years of experience to CCRM Fertility. She received her M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh and completed her residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Pittsburgh's Magee Women's Hospital. She then completed her fellowship training in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at the University of California San Diego.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Lin as an integral member of our Bay Area practice and team of talented physicians who share the same dedication of helping people achieve their fertility goals through personalized and innovative care," said CCRM Fertility CEO Bob LaGalia. "Dr. Lin's impressive accolades, along with her compassion, kindness and attentiveness to her patients, will allow us to help even more patients grow their families."

Prior to joining CCRM Fertility, Dr. Lin served as director of the reproductive endocrinology and infertility division at Kaiser San Diego for more than 20 years, helping individuals and couples grow their families through fertility treatments, such as in vitro fertilization and egg freezing. Dr. Lin is also recognized as an excellent surgeon and teacher. For more than a decade, she taught fellows in reproductive endocrinology and infertility subspecialty at the University of California San Diego. She is also fluent in Mandarin and Taiwanese.

"The Bay Area is an incredible region, full of great diversity and cultural richness, and I am thrilled to join the world-class physicians and staff at CCRM Fertility," said Dr. Lin. "I am eager to expand my work in reproductive care across San Francisco and look forward to connecting with patients to help make their dreams of becoming parents a reality."

Dr. Lin practices at CCRM Fertility San Francisco, located at 1060 Marsh Road, 1st Floor in Menlo Park. To schedule an appointment, please call (650) 646-7500 and for more information, visit ccrmivf.com/sanfrancisco/.

About CCRM Fertility

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft over 35 years ago , CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM serves 13 major metropolitan areas with 36 locations across North American, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Delaware, Denver, Houston, New Jersey, New York, Northern Virginia/D.C., Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. CCRM Fertility is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, the leading platform for women's health services. Together with our affiliated providers and businesses, we anticipate the greatest opportunities to impact every woman's health at every stage of her journey and are unparalleled in our scale and ability to adapt to address unmet and underserved needs. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com .

SOURCE CCRM Fertility