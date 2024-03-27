CCRM FERTILITY WELCOMES REGIONAL DIRECTOR OF CLINICAL REPRODUCTIVE GENETICS, DR. JASMINE ALY, TO JERSEY CITY TEAM

Dr. Aly joins CCRM Fertility's leading team of fertility specialists at CCRM | IRMS in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a leading pioneer in the fertility treatment, research, and science industry, announced today that Jasmine Aly, MD, FACOG, will be joining CCRM | IRMS in New Jersey. Dr. Aly holds the rare distinction of being a triple-specialized physician as an Obstetrician-Gynecologist, Reproductive Endocrinologist, and Medical Geneticist.

As Regional Director of Clinical Reproductive Genetics, Dr. Aly will bring her expertise to the CCRM Fertility team and aims to leverage her comprehensive fellowship training in genetics to further advance the field and better serve patients. As an esteemed reproductive endocrinologist, she will utilize cutting-edge technology and innovative scientific techniques to ensure patient success rates continue to rise.

"Dr. Aly's expertise in genetics is an invaluable attribute that will redefine care at CCRM | IRMS," notes CCRM Fertility CEO, Bob LaGalia. "Together, we'll continue to empower our patients with cutting-edge solutions and compassionate support."

"In the dynamic realm of healthcare and the ever-evolving landscape of medical practice, my goal is to reorient the focus back towards patient-centered care. I hope to assist individuals navigating the complex domains of infertility and reproductive genetics," said Dr Aly. "My aim is for patients to leave my office feeling genuinely heard, understood, and empowered with a clear, personalized plan, guiding them confidently toward their path to parenthood."

Dr. Aly earned her medical degree from the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and completed her residency at the Cooper University Hospital where she received the honor of Resident of the Year and served as Chief Resident. She then went on to complete a Research Fellowship in advanced basic science techniques at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS). At USUHS, she focused her efforts on fibroids, culminating in the identification and publication of a novel tumor suppressor gene.

She then completed a specialized fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI) at the National Institute of Health (NIH) and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC). This sparked her affinity for the convergence of genetics and infertility and propelled her towards an exclusive dual fellowship in Medical Genetics at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI). During this tenure, she earned simultaneous degrees in REI and Genetics and assumed the roles of co-investigator and site director for a U01 grant study, investigating the interplay between endometrial function, gene regulation, and their impact on recurrent implantation failure and recurrent pregnancy loss.

Dr. Aly has committed her career to exploring critical disparities in reproductive healthcare, shedding light on crucial facets of inclusivity and equity in the field. This can be seen through her published work focused on disparities in Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) outcomes, notably among African American and Latinx communities. Her publications also encompass studies on the intersection of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), obesity, and infertility, as well as the effects of COVID-19 on human reproduction. Her contributions can also be found in highly regarded peer-reviewed journals such as Reproductive Sciences, Endocrine Practice, and Clinical and Experimental Obstetrics and Gynecology.

In recognition of her display of compassion toward patients and colleagues and her strong commitment to embodying the highest standards of empathy and humanistic care within the medical community, Dr. Aly was inducted into The Gold Humanism in Medicine Honor Society, an esteemed recognition conferred by peers.

About CCRM Fertility

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research, and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft more than 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, which is accelerating meaningful change in women's healthcare by building healthy, innovative, and mission-driven businesses to meet the comprehensive needs of women across the entirety of their health journey. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

