THE CCRM FERTILITY NETWORK WELCOMES RENOWNED REPRODUCTIVE ENDOCRINOLOGIST LARRY BARMAT, MD

Dr. Barmat joins the CCRM Network and RADfertility's leading team of fertility and IVF specialists to enhance patient access in Delaware and throughout the greater Philadelphia region

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CCRM Fertility Network, leading pioneers in fertility treatment and research, announced today that Larry Barmat, MD, will be joining the RADfertility Delaware team. Dr. Barmat is double board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, as well as Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility.

As an accomplished fertility specialist, scientific researcher, and physician leader, Dr. Barmat will work in tandem with CCRM Network physicians and embryologists utilizing cutting-edge proprietary technology and innovative scientific techniques. Together, these teams continue to strive for enhanced patient success rates.

"I am thrilled to join the CCRM Network and RADfertility team to ensure patients are achieving unparalleled IVF success rates," said Dr. Barmat. "CCRM continues to trailblaze efforts in the reproductive industry, making this next step a natural fit for me."

Bob LaGalia, CEO of CCRM Fertility, formally announced the addition of Dr. Barmat to the team, stating, "We are thrilled to have Dr. Barmat join the CCRM Fertility family. His commitment to delivering outstanding patient care, combined with his advanced clinical expertise, perfectly aligns with our mission to help patients fulfill their dreams of starting or expanding their families."

Dr. Barmat is known for spearheading research initiatives such as identifying uterine markers of implantation, exploring the effects of hydrosalpinges on IVF outcomes, the effectiveness of robotic reproductive surgery, and has been principal investigator of numerous IVF clinical trials. He has published robust works on in-vitro fertilization, fibroids and endometriosis.

Throughout his 25+ years in practice, Dr. Barmat has served as Assistant Professor of the Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences Department at Temple University School of Medicine and Adjunct Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Jefferson College. He later went on to join the Albert Einstein Medical Center as Division Director of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility and Sincera Reproductive Medicine (formerly Abington Reproductive Medicine) as Lead Physician, IVF Medical Director, and Director of Clinical Research.

Dr. Barmat is currently a board member of Temple Medical School Alumni Association. He previously served as past President of the Philadelphia Area Reproductive Endocrine Society and a Board Member of the Philadelphia Obstetrical Society. In addition to his academic accolades, he completed the Ironman Lake Placid triathlon. Dr. Barmat also enjoys tennis, golf, travel and time with his family.

Most recently, Dr. Barmat served as Eastern Regional Medical Director at Kindbody.

About CCRM Fertility

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research, and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft more than 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, which is accelerating meaningful change in women's healthcare by building healthy, innovative, and mission-driven businesses to meet the comprehensive needs of women across the entirety of their health journey. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

