CCTV+: Beautiful Jiangxi | Ancient Villages in Jinxi

Here each village is given a unique character and more villages are enjoying a promising future. In recent years, Jinxi County has been trying to explore cultural connotation behind each village based on their own situation and giving those villages a new look with new technologies and western elements. Through the organic combination of the construction of beautiful countryside and ecological tourism development, Jinxi has found a new path to preserve old villages and revitalize them. Jinxi

Nowadays, the brand of "Jinxi Ancient Village" has been gradually established and known by the public. As a cultural characteristic label, it has attracted many people to come. "If you have visited Jinxi, then you will find other villages unworthy of visiting." This is the best appraisal from foreign tourists that have visited Jinxi and also the strongest proof of cultural confidence in local ancient villages.

It is worth mentioning that Jinxi local government has been actively exploring the mechanism of transforming the value of ecological products into reality, and have been taking the lead in launching the first "ancient village financial loan" in the country, mortgaging the operation rights of ancient buildings to banks. These measures have successfully activated a number of century-old "dormant assets" and effectively helped revitalizing local rural economy.

SOURCE CCTV+

