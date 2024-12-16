CCTV+: China in the Spotlight: Yuhang - Seeing Yuhang's Transformation Through Foreign Eyes

News provided by

CCTV+

Dec 16, 2024, 01:26 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When you think of Yuhang District in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, its long history, picturesque countryside and advanced technology are likely the first things that come to mind. This series of programs feature five international friends who are studying and working in China: Oliver (Lu Ming) from France, Elbec (Liu Yue) from Uzbekistan, Meriem & Zineb from Morocco and Noelia (Ailian) from Spain. They will explore Yuhang from four lenses: culture, rural life, technology, and the economy. In the series, we will delve into rich historical culture at the Liangzhu National Archaeological Site Park and the Jingshan Tea park. We will witness the transformation of rural areas in the new era in four charming villages: Yong'an, Xingang, Qingshan and Baizhang. We will also experience the significant impact of technology on production and daily life at Shenhao Technology and MicroBrain Technology. Finally, we will visit the Xinyun Film and Television Base and Cainiao Company to discover the vibrancy of the emerging economy.

Continue Reading

SOURCE CCTV+

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

El Foro de Medios de Vídeo de CMG busca promover la colaboración y amplificar las voces del Sur Global

El Foro de Medios de Vídeo de CMG busca promover la colaboración y amplificar las voces del Sur Global

El 12.º Foro Mundial de Medios de Vídeo (VMF), que se inauguró el martes en la ciudad de Quanzhou, en la provincia oriental china de Fujian, ha...
Форум телевизионных СМИ, организованный медиагруппой CMG, направлен на развитие сотрудничества и усиление голосов Глобального Юга

Форум телевизионных СМИ, организованный медиагруппой CMG, направлен на развитие сотрудничества и усиление голосов Глобального Юга

12-й Глобальный форум телевизионных СМИ (VMF), открывшийся во вторник в городе Цюаньчжоу провинции Фуцзянь на востоке Китая, принес много значимых...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Art

Art

News Releases in Similar Topics