CCTV+: Chinese Tech Innovations Thrive at CES in the US

News provided by

CCTV+

17 Jan, 2024, 23:34 ET

BEIJING, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,100 Chinese companies participate in the world's largest electronics exhibition, CES (Consumer Electronics Show), nearly double the number from last year, as they continue with their international expansion push after the pandemic.

The 2024 Consumer Electronics Show opened on Tuesday in Las Vegas, with a focus on generative AI, MR (mixed reality), and smart and autonomous driving.

Chinese Tech Innovations Thrive at CES in the US
Chinese Tech Innovations Thrive at CES in the US

The annual tech show draws more than 130,000 attendees and over 4,000 exhibitors from more than 150 countries and regions. Over 1,100 Chinese mainland enterprises attend the event and wow visitors with cutting-edge technology.

Lenovo has equipped laptops with a series of accessory modules such as Selfie filling light and 4K high-definition cameras, and also increased network speed; TCL and Hisense are promoting large-size Mini LED TVs.

On the first day of the show, new products in the field of energy conservation and environmental protection attracted many visitors. SMG reporter found a special electric motorcycle at the venue.

The designer is ingenious and places its ring-shaped motor in the rear wheel, which not only balances the center of gravity, but also enhances maneuverability. The motorcycle's top speed reaches 200 kilometers per hour.

In fact, from theme setting to external cooperation, this year's CES has been emphasizing Promoting Sustainable Human Development through Technology.

CES was first launched in 1967, with 250 exhibitors and 17,500 attendees in New York City. Since then, CES is regarded as the most powerful tech event in the world, a barometer for electronics consumption.

SOURCE CCTV+

