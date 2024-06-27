CCTV+: DREAM CHASERS--TEN STORIES IN ONE CITY (episode 2-4)

BEIJING, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Episode 2: My Triple Olympics Journey: Chen Conghang, Tsinghua University's Macau PhD Student

Episode 2: My Triple Olympics Journey: Chen Conghang, Tsinghua University's Macau PhD Student Episode 3: Harmonizing Metropolises: The Musical Journey of Feng Chuguang Between Beijing and Hong Kong Episode 4: Urban Dreams in Beijing: Kseniya Otmakhova Leonidovna, International Urban Planner

In 1999, Macao, a small coastal city, returned to China. Growing up in the 21st century, the youth of Macao, with the backing of their motherland, have gained a broader world to strive and flourish. Chen Conghang, a young man from Macao, served as a physical fitness coach for the Chinese national teams, participating in the training sessions for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Now, he is about to obtain a doctoral degree from Tsinghua University and return to work in Macao. Let's meet Chen Conghang.

Episode 3: Harmonizing Metropolises: The Musical Journey of Feng Chuguang Between Beijing and Hong Kong

Music, a universal language, transcends borders, building bridges between cultures and allowing people from diverse regions and backgrounds to share in beauty. Feng Chuguang, a musician from Hong Kong, China, is pursuing his passion for music in Beijing, using his melodies to bridge the cultures between the two places. Join us in getting to know this young musician, discovering his musical journey.

Episode 4: Urban Dreams in Beijing: Kseniya Otmakhova Leonidovna, International Urban Planner

China is providing abundant career opportunities for young people from all over the world. Kseniya Otmakhova Leonidovna, born in Russia and raised in the Netherlands, pursues her dreams in Beijing. She found her ideal job as urban planner in Beijing, making people's urban life better with her wisdom, passion and creativity. In 2013, she was awarded the title of "Ambassador of Friendship" by the International Youth Beijing Forum.

SOURCE CCTV+