CCTV+: DREAM CHASERS--TEN STORIES IN ONE CITY (episode 8-10)

Episode 8: Pufferfish Tales: The Visionary Enterprise of Yang Zisu

Yang Zisu, from Jiangxi province, China, has been running her own business in Beijing for eight years. Her struggle story is inseparable from the small, delicious fugu. Due to the small fugu, she crossed over from the literary and art circle to the catering industry, and now has become the operator of the entire industry chain of pufferfish. What kind of entrepreneurial journey has Yang Zisu taken? Let's find the answer.

Episode 9: A Baker's Vision: Crafting Ideal Worlds with Yang Kaifeng and Zhang Yan

Yang Kaifeng hails from Daqing of Heilongjiang province. After studying baking in Japan, he and his girlfriend, Zhang Yan, opened a bakery near Zhongguancun in Beijing. These two 27-year-olds specialize in full-process handcrafted baking, a choice that, in the fierce Beijing baking market, means longer production cycles and increased manpower. They are like ballet dancers, gracefully and energetically pirouetting around the dough. Let's enter the delectable bakery paradise these two young entrepreneurs aspire to create.

Episode 10: Driving the Future: Dr. Liu Chaohui at the Forefront of China's New Energy Vehicles

China's new energy vehicle production and sales accounted for over 60% of the world's total in 2023, not only providing more choices for global consumers, but also promoting the green and low-carbon transformation and sustainable development worldwide. Dr. Liu Chaohui, Principal Engineer of National New Energy Vehicle Technology Innovation Center, has witnessed the significant growth of the NEV industry in China and strongly believed that innovation is the crucial factor to success. Beijing, a city striving to build an international innovation center, therefore is the most ideal place for him to pursue his dream.

